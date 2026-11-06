Takaichi Vs. The Tax 'Rebels'

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan's House of Representatives approved the consumption tax cut on Friday, November 6, but the government's accomplishment was overshadowed by the decision by four senior Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers - most notably former prime minister Shigeru Ishiba - to absent themselves from the vote.

The bill now heads to the upper house, where the opposition parties will use an ad hoc committee to press the government on the tax cut after what they felt was an inadequate debate in the lower house.

Whatever sense of accomplishment Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi felt from moving the legislation through the lower house may have been soured when Ishiba and the three others didn't stay for the vote.

Besides Ishiba they are Yuko Obuchi, who quit the leadership of the LDP's tax commission to protest the tax cut; Yoshihisa Furukawa; and Hajime Funada.

They were conspicuous about it.“I cannot agree to something like this,” Ishiba told colleagues.“The source of funding is unclear. It will damage public finances. The currency will depreciate. Interest rates will rise. Prices will increase.... I cannot dispel these concerns.”

All are fiscal hawks who have been vocal in their opposition to the tax cut, and their public show of non-support highlights that despite Takaichi's work to push the tax cut forward through the LDP's decision-making process and now the lower house, she still faces resistance within her own party.