Attorney David W. Magann Discusses The 3.6% VA COLA Increase: Only Pays In Full When The Rating Underneath It Is Right

Tampa, Florida – David W. Magann, P.A., discusses how veterans' disability compensation is set to rise 3.6% with the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment, matching the Social Security increase announced on October 14, 2026. Congress applies the same percentage to VA compensation through annual legislation, and the pending Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026 would make the new rates effective December 1, 2026.

Tampa veterans' disability attorney David W. Magann says the raise is welcome news that comes with a catch most veterans never consider: a COLA multiplies whatever rating a veteran already holds, so an underrated veteran loses money twice.

The math shows how the shortfall compounds. A veteran with no dependents rated at 50% receives $1,132.90 per month under the 2026 rates that took effect December 1, 2025, rising to roughly $1,174 with the adjustment, an increase of about $41.

Rates vary with dependent status. A veteran whose condition actually warrants a 70% rating would see the increase applied to a monthly payment hundreds of dollars higher. Each year's COLA builds on the rate the veteran holds, which means a rating error locks in a growing gap with every annual adjustment that follows.

A cost-of-living increase protects the value of your benefits, and it protects a wrong rating just as faithfully as a right one. The firm also noted that 3.6% does not correct an evaluation that undercounted your conditions or entirely missed a secondary condition. It gives you 3.6% of the mistake.”

Magann encourages veterans to treat COLA season as an annual checkpoint. A veteran whose condition has worsened since the last rating decision can file for an increased evaluation. A veteran who believes the original decision undervalued the evidence may have decision review options, and deadlines govern each of them. Reviewing the rating before the new rates take effect means any correction captures the full value of this adjustment and every one after it.

The increased rates are expected to appear in the payment arriving December 31, 2026, since the usual January 1 payment date falls on a federal holiday, provided Congress enacts the adjustment in time.

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Attorney David W. Magann Discusses the 3.6% VA COLA Increase: Only Pays in Full When the Rating Underneath It Is Right News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 06, 2026, 23:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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