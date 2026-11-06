TRM Labs Executive Calls Binance Hack“Cyber War” Event

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The $6.3 billion Binance hack has accelerated concerns that the next wave of crypto theft may be even more coordinated-and more disruptive-than the industry has seen so far. In the wake of the attack, blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs says it has moved quickly to identify the perpetrators, pointing to evidence linking the incident to North Korea's state-linked hacking group TraitorTrader.

Binance, meanwhile, described the intrusion path in a Nov. 3 postmortem, saying attackers posed as recruiters to deliver malware to an engineer's work computer and then leveraged a compromised internal AI tool to access wallet-signing functions. TRM Labs' policy chief Ari Redbord told Cointelegraph that while the industry's coordinated response was unusually rapid, organizations should expect more attempts of this kind.

TRM Labs attributes the Binance hack to the North Korean group TraitorTrader, citing both onchain and offchain evidence. Binance said attackers used“fake job interviews” to plant malware, then pivoted through a compromised internal AI tool to reach wallet signing. Tether and other stablecoin issuers froze about $2.67 billion in tokens after the main sweep, with Tether freezing 971.1 million USDT in 37 minutes. TRM's Beacon Network reportedly enabled far more rapid fund immobilization than typical during prior incidents. TRM warns that even strong coordination may not prevent future hacks, arguing defenders must shift toward offensive and government-backed action.

Key takeawaysWhy the attribution debate matters

Attribution is not just a headline in high-profile crypto hacks-it can shape how exchanges, stablecoin issuers, exchanges, and law enforcement triage exposure and apply pressure to the laundering pipeline. TRM Labs said it was early in assigning the Binance attack to TraitorTrader, and it has previously linked the same group to a major Bybit theft in February 2025.

In its reporting around the Binance incident, TRM framed its conclusion as grounded in“indisputable” onchain and offchain evidence. For market participants, that matters because it helps inform risk assessments and incident response priorities, especially when stolen funds are still in motion and when counterparties must decide how aggressively to freeze, monitor, or cooperate.

Binance's account of how the attackers got in

Binance said the intrusion began through social engineering. According to its postmortem dated Nov. 3, attackers posed as recruiters to compromise an engineer's work computer with malware. From there, the attackers allegedly used a compromised internal AI tool to gain a route to the exchange's wallet-signing service.

This chain of events highlights a pattern that has become a central concern for major crypto infrastructure: attackers are increasingly blending human-targeted tactics with internal tooling access, rather than relying solely on direct exploits of public-facing systems.

Fast coordination-and the scale of stablecoin freezes

One of the most striking elements of the Binance response, TRM's Ari Redbord said, was the speed and magnitude of the push to stop stolen funds from moving offchain. Tether reportedly froze 971.1 million USDT just 37 minutes after the main sweep. TRM also estimated that stablecoin issuers combined to freeze tokens worth roughly $2.67 billion.

Redbord characterized the coordinated stablecoin action as unprecedented, adding that the early freezes enabled the industry to claw back about 40%“right out of the gate.” In practice, rapid immobilization can buy defenders time-both for investigations and for the operational steps needed to contain funds before they can be converted, bridged, or dispersed.

TRM also pointed to its Beacon Network, an intelligence-sharing system launched in 2025, as a key part of enabling fast coordination. Redbord said that while Beacon alerts are usually relatively infrequent, the days around the Binance hack reportedly saw hundreds-possibly even up to a thousand-Beacon alerts, reflecting a major ramp in synchronized activity across participating organizations.

From a coordinated response to a persistent threat

TRM's Redbord argued that while the coordinated response has been unusually strong, it may not deter state-linked attackers in the long run. He warned that North Korea's theft capability remains effective and economically significant.

He described the Oct. 29 theft as roughly equivalent to about a third of the country's GDP and said it accounted for half of the $12.5 billion stolen by state-backed hackers since 2017. Even if only $1 billion were recovered, he argued, the payoff potential remains large enough to sustain repeated attempts.

That context is important for readers tracking whether crisis responses“work.” The industry can improve detection and freezing operations, but if the underlying attacker model is resilient-and if offensive vulnerabilities keep being discovered faster than defenders can patch them-then each major hack can become a recurring business case for the attackers.

What changed: coordination tools, and the limits of defense

TRM's account suggests that the industry response is evolving from isolated incident handling toward faster shared intelligence. The Beacon Network appears positioned as a mechanism to reduce latency between detection and action, and Redbord's description implies that the Binance hack triggered unusually high operational tempo.

At the same time, external reporting cited in the article indicates that a prior TRM collaboration called the T3 Financial Crime Unit-formed with Tron and Tether in September 2024-was disbanded in late August, according to Bloomberg's report referenced by Cointelegraph. The same reference said that sources attributed the shutdown to slow responses and poor coordination. Tether reportedly said it would continue working with TRM through Beacon.

Taken together, the story underscores a tension in the sector's operational approach: broad coordination initiatives can be hard to sustain, but narrower, faster intelligence-sharing systems may be more effective during fast-moving crises.

A shift toward offensive measures

TRM Labs' policy head went further than incident response. He argued that stopping hacks tied to North Korea requires offensive action by governments, not only defensive controls by private firms. In TRM's view, North Korea uses hackers as an arm of the state, which changes the appropriate countermeasures.

TRM's capacity gap report, referenced in the article, frames the challenge as widening between attackers and defenders. The firm said the gap is being driven by the attackers' early adoption of frontier technologies, including AI, and argued that law enforcement and compliance teams need AI capabilities to detect and patch vulnerabilities quickly enough to keep pace.

Redbord's bottom line was stark: he called for defenders to“hack back,” pairing offensive cyber operations with action against laundering networks and the banking channels that attackers use to cash out. In his framing, it is not merely cybersecurity-it is“cyber war.”

As the industry digests Binance's postmortem and TRM's attribution, the next questions for investors and builders are likely to focus on implementation: whether intelligence-sharing networks like Beacon can sustain rapid, large-scale freezes, and whether policymakers act on TRM's call for offensive measures rather than relying primarily on reactive defense.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.