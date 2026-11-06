Biofrontera Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 13, 2026
|Detail
|Information
|Date
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|Time
|10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|U.S. / Canada toll-free
|1-877-877-1275
|International
|1-412-858-5202
|Webcast
Participants dialing in by telephone should ask to be joined into the Biofrontera call. The webcast will be accessible beginning approximately 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.
About Biofrontera Inc.
Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy. The Company's products, which include Ameluz®as well as the RhodoLED® Lamps are used for the treatment of actinic keratosis, a common skin condition characterized by the growth of pre-cancerous skin lesions and, following U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in September 2026, superficial basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit .
Investor Contact
Ben Shamsian
Lytham Partners
...
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