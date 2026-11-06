Biofrontera Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 13, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 before the market opens on Friday, November 13, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update. Conference Call and Webcast Details

Detail Information Date Friday, November 13, 2026 Time 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time U.S. / Canada toll-free 1-877-877-1275 International 1-412-858-5202 Webcast



Participants dialing in by telephone should ask to be joined into the Biofrontera call. The webcast will be accessible beginning approximately 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy. The Company's products, which include Ameluz®as well as the RhodoLED® Lamps are used for the treatment of actinic keratosis, a common skin condition characterized by the growth of pre-cancerous skin lesions and, following U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in September 2026, superficial basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit .

Investor Contact

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners

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