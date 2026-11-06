Remodelwerks Launches Dedicated Turn-Key ADU Program And Specialist Team In Massachusetts

Accessory Dwelling Unit Contractor Shrewsbury Ma

SHREWSBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RemodelWerks LLC, a premier design-build and custom remodeling firm based in Central Massachusetts, has announced the launch of a specialized program and dedicated process team focused exclusively on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). The initiative addresses the growing statewide demand for rental income generation, multigenerational living options, and increased property equity by providing a streamlined, end-to-end framework covering municipal permitting, custom architectural and 3-D design, and licensed construction management.With recent statewide zoning updates simplifying requirements for accessory units across the Commonwealth, Massachusetts homeowners frequently face logistical hurdles, including municipal board reviews, Title 5 septic assessments, utility connections, and building code compliances. RemodelWerks' dedicated ADU team eliminates project fragmentation by unifying every phase-from initial site feasibility to final occupancy-under a single design-build contract."Building an ADU should provide homeowners with financial flexibility and peace of mind, not a maze of regulatory friction and unexpected budget overruns," said a spokesperson for RemodelWerks. "By bringing in-house 3-D modeling, local zoning expertise, and experienced field crews together into a single structured pipeline, our new ADU division helps clients navigate local town approvals and construct high-performance additions with absolute predictability."Key Features of the RemodelWerks ADU Program:Municipal Permitting & Site Feasibility: Full coordination of local zoning reviews, building department submittals, utility tie-ins, and Massachusetts Title 5 septic compliance assessments.Turn-Key 3-D & Architectural Design: Integrated 3-D visualization and drafting that allow property owners to review interior layouts, rooflines, and spatial setbacks before breaking ground, minimizing costly mid-construction change orders.Flexible Unit Configurations: Turn-key delivery across all primary ADU categories, including detached backyard cottages, above-garage apartments, basement conversions, and bump-out additions.Single-Source Accountability: Full-spectrum project management backed by RemodelWerks' signature proactive five-year guarantee on all craftsmanship and construction work.To coincide with the rollout, RemodelWerks has also published an educational homeowner resource, "Affordable ADU Addition Specialists in Shrewsbury: A Practical Guide for Homeowners," detailing line-by-line bid evaluation, cost-saving strategies, and essential contractor vetting standards.Homeowners interested in evaluating their property's feasibility for an accessory dwelling unit or scheduling a design consultation can contact the RemodelWerks team directly at 508-925-8895 or visit RemodelWerksLLC.About RemodelWerks LLCRemodelWerks LLC is a full-service custom building and residential/commercial remodeling firm headquartered at 621 Main St., Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Offering architectural design, 3-D rendering, and comprehensive construction management, the company delivers turn-key solutions tailored to varied styles and budgets. RemodelWerks backs its work with attentive customer support and an industry-leading proactive five-year craftsmanship guarantee.Media Contact:RemodelWerks621 Main St.Shrewsbury, MA 01545Phone: 508.925.8895Website: RemodelWerksLLC

Joseph Kupstas

RemodelWerks

+1 508-925-8895

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RemodelWerks Launches Dedicated Turn-Key ADU Program and Specialist Team in Massachusetts News Provided By Atra Velum November 06, 2026, 23:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy



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