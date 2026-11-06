EAST TEXAS INDUSTRY LEADER JAMES WRIGHT JOINS KILGORE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BOARD

James Wright, Kilgore Economic Development Board Member

Former KEDC staff member and industry executive brings 30 years of leadership experience, and a unique perspective on business growth and economic development.

- James Wright, Kilgore EDC Board MemberKILGORE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Wright to its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2026. Wright brings more than three decades of industry leadership, firsthand experience working with KEDC as a local business partner, and previous service on the organization's economic development team.Wright succeeds outgoing board member Tommy Vaughan of Revolution and joins the board as KEDC advances its 2026–2029 Strategic Plan and Fiscal Year 2027 Program of Work.“James brings a unique perspective to our board,” said KEDC Board President Alan Pollard, vice president of Communications & Power Industries LLC.“His past experience as both an industry partner and as a staff member will be especially valuable as we put our new Strategic Plan and Program of Work into action, building on our existing industry partnerships while pursuing new opportunities for investment and jobs.”Wright currently serves as regional laboratory director for SPL's environmental operations in Texas, overseeing facilities in Kilgore, Round Rock, Conroe and Plano. His professional background includes 23 years with Halliburton, where he held leadership roles involving operations, real estate, environmental health and safety, and risk management. His career also includes service in the U.S. Marine Corps and law enforcement.Wright's relationship with KEDC began during his tenure at Halliburton, when he worked alongside the organization on business expansion projects in Kilgore. Those experiences gave him an appreciation for the community's collaborative, business-friendly approach to economic development.“My perspective started a long time back when KEDC helped us do expansions when I was with Halliburton,” Wright said.“I started to realize how business-friendly Kilgore really was.”In 2023, Wright joined KEDC as director of real estate and development, gaining an additional perspective on the organization's mission. In that role, he worked directly with local employers to identify growth opportunities, address expansion challenges and connect businesses with resources to support their success.That combination of private-sector leadership and economic development experience positions Wright to make meaningful contributions to the board's efforts to strengthen Kilgore's business environment, support existing industries and attract new investment.“I truly believe in the mission,” Wright said.“Whether it's bringing in new business or helping support expanding businesses, it's genuine. I've seen both sides of it.”Wright identifies Kilgore's strategic location along Interstate 20 and its access to major markets in Texas and Louisiana as important competitive advantages. He also emphasizes the community's collaborative approach to supporting business investment and expansion.“They brought everybody to the table to help me expand our business,” Wright said of his experience working with KEDC.“Everybody works together with the same goal. That is a strong asset.”About Kilgore Economic Development CorporationKilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) is dedicated to strengthening Kilgore's economy through business attraction, retention and expansion. By partnering with local industry, prospective employers and community stakeholders, KEDC works to encourage capital investment, create quality employment opportunities, and support long-term economic growth in Kilgore, Texas.

Katherine Kirkpatrick

Kilgore Economic Development Corporation

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EAST TEXAS INDUSTRY LEADER JAMES WRIGHT JOINS KILGORE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BOARD News Provided By Kilgore Economic Development Corporation November 06, 2026, 23:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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