Democrats Slam Trump's Appointment Of Stephen Miller As Chief Of Staff

Democratic Leaders Condemn Trump's Appointment

Top Democratic leaders have unleashed a blistering offensive against United States President Donald Trump's decision to elevate adviser Stephen Miller to White House Chief of Staff, framing the appointment as an "act of vengeance" following the administration's bruising midterm election defeats. Lawmakers and state executives across the party united in fierce condemnation of the move, accusing the White House of installing the architect of aggressive deportation policies at the centre of executive power in direct defiance of the electorate.

Congressional and Gubernatorial Backlash

Leading the charge, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna labelled the elevation a deliberate retaliatory strike against immigrant communities who voted heavily against the administration. "Stephen Miller is the architect of Trump's rogue immigration policy. Appointing him Chief of Staff is an act of vengeance against the millions of Latinos who came out to call for abolishing ICE," Khanna wrote on social media platform X. Warning of aggressive scrutiny from Capitol Hill, Khanna added, "No matter what position Miller holds, House Democrats will hold him accountable."

California Governor Gavin Newsom also denounced Miller as a dangerous extremist whose appointment insults the democratic mandate delivered on election night. "Donald Trump just promoted one of the most vile thugs to ever slither into the Oval Office," Newsom posted. "This is an insult to every American who voted for change on Tuesday. Stephen Miller cooked up the sadistic mass deportation regime that ripped apart families and trampled basic civil rights. Innocent people are dead because of him. Voters rejected his cruelty and extremism. This is sick."

Senate and House Opposition

From the Senate, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned that the incoming Democratic majorities in Congress would relentlessly confront Miller at every turn. "Donald Trump learned nothing from his historic defeat," Schumer wrote. "Stephen Miller is the architect of the most barbaric, inhumane policies of this administration. Trump couldn't have made a worse choice. Our Democratic majorities will fight him every step of the way."

Joining the unified pushback, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for Miller's immediate ouster from governance, accusing him of possessing an extremist track record. "Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands," Jeffries stated. "His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumour. Fire him today."

The White House Perspective

The unified Democratic blowback follows Trump's announcement on Truth Social that Miller-who currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff-will officially assume the role of White House Chief of Staff on Monday, November 9, while Susie Wiles transitions to lead the administration's political apparatus.“Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the appointment of Stephen Miller as the 33rd White House Chief of Staff, succeeding Susie Wiles after her highly successful tenure. Miller has served alongside President Trump since the very beginning and has been a driving force behind the Administration's major successes - driving violent crime to historic lows, securing the border at unprecedented levels, and dismantling large-scale fraud. He brings deep experience, broad institutional knowledge, and unwavering commitment to the role,” the White House stated in a release.

According to a New York Times report, which quoted people in the know, Miller's pitch for the job as the president's new Chief of Staff was that Trump needed to wind down the Iran war, a conflict that the president's core supporters viewed as a betrayal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)