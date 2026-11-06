A New World Of Wonder Awaits As The Orbitha Trilogy Begins November 17

The first chapters introduce a jaw-dropping mystery that is as unforgettable as the first time you set eyes on Rivendell.

Gabriel Renault's The Tunnel to Darkness launches an epic saga in the spirit of fantasy's great classics

- Gabriel RenaultNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beneath three moons, ancient forests rise over a continent scarred by war. Three rivers plunge from the heights of a conquered city. Across the scattered kingdoms of Corolon, the struggle for freedom is about to reach deeper than anyone understands.On November 17, Dunatos Publishing invites readers into that world with Gabriel Renault's The Tunnel to Darkness, the opening volume of The Orbitha Trilogy.Written in the spirit of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, C. S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia, and the video game series The Legend of Zelda, The Orbitha Trilogy seeks to rekindle the wonder of encountering a world that seems to continue beyond every page and every horizon. Renault carries that spirit of adventure into an original mythology, reimagining the foundations of the world and the nature of magic itself.In Orbitha, magic flows into the very substance of creation. The physical world and the spiritual life of its inhabitants share a profound connection. Those who learn to direct that power can heal and protect, or bind others to their will. The struggle to command it reaches from the lives of ordinary people to the fate of entire realms. Every discovery offers another glimpse of what this world is-and what its enemies might make of it.The journey begins with Oren, a young horse trainer carrying his king's appeal through foreign lands. Far from home, he finds companions in Ethelred, an elf whose friendship crosses the boundaries of his people, and Kiriem, a healer whose gifts conceal deeper mysteries. Their road leads into the ancient wounds of Corolon, toward dangers that will test what they are willing to surrender for one another.At the heart of Corolon stands the occupied city of Celestar, its walls encircling a power that has shaped the history of nations. Beyond the lands they know lie seas and mysteries vast enough to challenge their understanding of creation.“For me, the heart of fantasy is the conviction that the world is deeper than it appears, and that the next bend in a road may change everything,” Renault writes in the novel's opening note,“A Door into Wonder.”With the sweep of epic fantasy and the depth of spiritual allegory, Renault sets out to create a saga readers will return to throughout their lives and pass to another generation. Its vast history unfolds through friendships that make the fate of a world matter personally. The Tunnel to Darkness opens that larger story with a journey into the unknown-and the hope that even a fallen dominion might rise again.The Tunnel to Darkness releases November 17, 2026. Explore the world, maps, and trilogy at Orbitha.

Gabriel Renault

Dunatos Publishing

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A New World of Wonder Awaits as The Orbitha Trilogy Begins November 17 News Provided By Covenant Press November 06, 2026, 22:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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