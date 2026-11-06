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Paul Mueller Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend


Date: 2026-11-06 05:46:41

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of thirty-five cents ($0.35) per share on its outstanding common stock. The action was taken on November 4, 2026, by unanimous consent of the Board of Directors. The dividend of thirty-five cents ($0.35) per share is payable on December 23, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 23, 2026.

Press Contact: Daniel Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | 417-575-9000
... | paulmueller.com


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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