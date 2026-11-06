Casa Almenara Names Timothy Gates General Manager Managing Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran Atlanta hospitality leader brings more than 30 years of high-volume restaurant management experience to the Midtown Mexican & Mediterranean landmark

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Almenara, the Mexican and Mediterranean restaurant and entertainment venue at 10th and Piedmont in Midtown Atlanta, today announced Timothy Gates as its new General Manager | Managing Partner, effective October 22, 2026. Gates brings over 30 years of restaurant management experience, leading high-volume operations with annual sales exceeding $15 million.







Tim Gates, General Manager | Managing Partner of Casa Almenara

Gates joins Casa Almenara with a career built one leadership role at a time across some of Atlanta's best-known dining rooms and hospitality brands. He previously served as General Manager at HobNob Neighborhood Tavern and South City Kitchen; Food & Beverage Director at The Gathering Spot; Restaurant Manager at Art and Jakes Sports Bar; General Manager at Stats Brew Pub; Assistant General Manager at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and The Cheesecake Factory; Operations Manager at Hard Rock Café; and Operating Partner at Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill.

Across those roles, Gates's work has spanned profit and loss, labor and beverage-cost management, hospitality operations, new-store openings, budget creation, cost control, guest-service oversight, leadership development, training, and team retention. He has achieved revenue growth of up to 40%, trained and developed more than 40 managers, and led teams of more than 200 employees - pairing operational discipline and financial stewardship with award-winning beverage programs and memorable guest experiences.

"My team and I have been providing hospitality at this same Midtown corner for 27 years, and Tim is the leader who takes Casa Almenara into its next chapter," said Gilbert Yeremian, owner of Casa Almenara. "His record of running high-volume rooms, leadership, community connection, and developing teams/managers is exactly what our guests and our team deserve. We are excited to work with Tim to elevate our guest experience and create exciting entertainment content that Casa's loyal regulars and Atlantans alike will be talking about for years to come."

"Casa Almenara is a special room - the energy, the neighborhood, the celebrations," said Gates. "I'm honored to join this team and to build on the hospitality this corner is known for, one guest and one great night at a time."

About Casa Almenara

Casa Almenara is a Mexican and Mediterranean restaurant, cocktail bar, and hookah lounge at 991 Piedmont Ave NE in Midtown Atlanta - on the rainbow crosswalk at 10th & Piedmont - serving wood-fired street food, handcrafted cocktails, and what it calls FUN DINING. Known as Atlanta's birthday capital, Casa Almenara hosts happy hour Monday–Saturday 4–7pm, weekend brunch with $20 bottomless mimosas, karaoke Wednesdays and Friday late-night karaoke, and celebration packages for birthdays, bachelorettes, and graduations. Gilbert Yeremian and his team have been providing hospitality at this same Midtown corner for 27 years. Reservations:







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Press Inquiries

Gilbert Yeremian

info [at] casa-almenara.com

(404) 602-5510



991 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, United States