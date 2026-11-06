Public Schools First NC Celebrates Public Education Victories

Public Schools First NC

The 2026 election results were a big win for North Carolina's students.

- Yevonne Brannon, Chair of PSFNCRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Public Schools First NC (PSFNC) celebrates the victories of North Carolina's public education candidates this week. Thanks to the millions of voters who cast their ballots for leaders who support public education, we have new opportunities to provide the resources our teachers need to provide the high-quality public education that ALL students deserve.Pro-public education candidates were elected at all levels, from the US Congress and NC state legislature to NC county commissions and local boards of education.Roy Cooper, North Carolina's new state senator, has been a champion for public education throughout his career. He will be joined in the U.S. Congress by new House of Representative members who also support public schools. We hope these victories will usher in an era of renewed support for our public schools, their students, and our communities.The election creates an opportunity at the federal level to repeal the federal voucher law. Last year lawmakers in the US House and Senate introduced the Keep Public Dollars in Public Schools Act, which repeals the new federal scholarship tax credit (FSTP). Our new lawmakers could end the harmful voucher program in the 2027 session. Lawmakers could also work to reconstitute the US Department of Education and fully restore federally-funded programs such as Title I, IDEA, and civil rights enforcement.PSFNC also celebrates the wins of public education candidates in the NC General Assembly. With these wins, North Carolina lawmakers have the opportunity to improve the state's national ranking in the Education Law Center's public school funding effort report, currently at the lowest possible rank: 50th.During the 2027 long session, lawmakers will pass a two-year education budget. PSFNC hopes they will deliver for our children through policies and funding that support public education, high-quality educators, mental health supports, school safety, healthcare, and more.In the 2027 session, lawmakers can also redirect private school voucher spending toward public schools where taxpayer dollars will be used to serve all students.Public education candidates also swept county commissioner and school board races, which means that policies focused on what's best for ALL children are more likely to receive the attention and funding they need.Final vote counts are underway. We hope more public education victories enable state lawmakers to repeal laws that run counter to the state's constitutional obligation to free public education. Our students, educators, and communities deserve a renewed focus on policies that support all students and all communities.With these election results, North Carolina is well on its way to achieving the goal set out by NCDPI – having the best public school system in the nation by 2030.

Heather Koons

Public Schools First NC

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Public Schools First NC Celebrates Public Education Victories News Provided By Public Schools First NC November 06, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, U.S. Politics



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