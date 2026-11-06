Florida Injury Law Firm Warns Against Relying On AI For Personal Injury Claims

Many AI tools were trained on older material.

- Jason Turchin, Esq., Law Offices of Jason TurchinFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a Florida-based personal injury law firm who has handled more than 7,500 cases, is issuing guidance after seeing a major increase in people turning to AI chatbots for legal advice about their injury claims. The firm's new article on using AI to handle a personal injury lawsuit explains why these tools may give answers that sound confident but are wrong about Florida law, filing deadlines, and what a claim may be worth. Those mistakes can follow injured people into letters to insurers, recorded statements, and court papers."We have seen a major increase in people asking chatbots what to do after an accident, and many of them are getting advice that no longer reflects Florida law," said Jason Turchin, Esq., a Florida personal injury attorney. "AI may help you organize your notes, but it cannot represent you, negotiate with an adjuster, or understand the details that may matter most in your case."Where AI Advice Can Go WrongMany AI tools were trained on older material. The firm points to several common problems:. Outdated filing deadlines - Florida Statute §95.11 now gives two years for most negligence claims arising after March 24, 2023. A chatbot quoting the older four-year rule could cause someone to miss a deadline.. Old comparative fault rules - Under Florida Statute §768.81, a person found more than 50 percent at fault generally may not recover damages in most negligence cases. AI may still describe the older pure comparative fault rule.. PIP treatment timing - Florida Statute §627.736 generally requires initial medical treatment within 14 days after a car crash for PIP benefits.. Invented case law - Courts around the country have dealt with filings that cited decisions that did not exist, and AI tools generated many of those citations.. Unauthorized practice of law concerns - Under Florida Statute §454.23, practicing law without being licensed or otherwise authorized can be a third-degree felony. A relative or friend who uses AI to handle a loved one's claim may not realize the risk.Why Claim Value and Negotiation Need a PersonAI cannot reliably value an injury case because many factors are not in any document someone could paste into a chatbot, according to Turchin. These include insurance limits and stacking, prior injuries, future medical care, the venue, and liens from health insurers, Medicare, or Medicaid. AI may overstate value and lead someone to reject a fair offer, or understate it and lead someone to accept far less than the case may be worth.According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, over 238,000 people were injured in automobile accidents in Florida in 2025. Adjusters may have handled thousands of claims. An adjuster may notice when a demand letter reads like AI output or cites the wrong law, and that can weaken a claimant's credibility. Conversations with a chatbot also typically carry no attorney-client privilege for unrepresented parties."Insurance adjusters are trained to limit payouts, and a demand built on a chatbot's guess can hurt your credibility from the start," adds Turchin.Steps to Take After an Injury1. Get medical care promptly and follow your doctor's treatment plan.2. Report the incident and request a copy of the police or incident report.3. Document the scene with photos, and save witness names and numbers.4. Avoid recorded statements to the other side's insurer until you get advice.5. Talk with a licensed Florida attorney about your rights and deadlines.The firm handles injury cases on a contingency fee basis, with fees and costs waived if there is no recovery. Learn more about how much personal injury lawyers charge in Florida.Contact the Law Offices of Jason TurchinIf you or a loved one was injured and has questions about an injury claim, call the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at (800) 337-7755 or visit for a free consultation.About the Law Offices of Jason TurchinThe firm represents victims of car accidents, slip and falls, defective products, and other serious injuries throughout Florida and nationwide. Jason Turchin, Esq. is AV-Rated and has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone for his work advocating for injury victims.

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Florida Injury Law Firm Warns Against Relying on AI for Personal Injury Claims News Provided By Law Offices of Jason Turchin November 06, 2026, 22:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Technology



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