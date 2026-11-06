Dreamliner Luxury Coaches Launches Caprice Coaches, Offering Affordable 12-Month Leases To Year-Round Touring Artists

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dreamliner Luxury Coaches, which manages a fleet of 225 Prevost luxury tour buses, announces the launch of Caprice Coaches, a Dreamliner company offering affordable 12-month coach leases for year-round touring artists and productions.With approximately 40 coaches, including star coaches, crew coaches and a studio coach, Caprice combines a lower price point with Dreamliner's established management and service infrastructure. The fleet features coaches from multiple high-end converters, primarily custom, hand-built Hemphill Brothers coaches, providing configurations suited to a range of touring needs.Each 12-month lease pairs a client-selected coach with a dedicated professional driver for the full year, giving artists and crews a familiar bus and a consistent point of contact behind the wheel. The annual model helps touring teams plan transportation costs across their calendars while maintaining continuity from one run to the next.Every Caprice coach is managed by Dreamliner and supported by 24/7 road support, dispatch and logistics services, and its service centers and facilities across all four continental U.S. time zones. Five Dreamliner rescue coaches positioned nationwide provide additional backup to help minimize disruptions when mechanical issues arise.“Touring costs continue to rise, and dependable transportation is a significant part of an artist's budget,” said Rich Thomson, Founder and CEO of Dreamliner Luxury Coaches.“We created Caprice to give more artists access to an affordable coach with an experienced team behind it. Clients get the consistency of a dedicated coach and driver, along with Dreamliner's service network and support throughout the year.”Caprice is designed for artists who spend much of the year on the road, including developing and established acts, club and theater tours, and budget-conscious productions. It also offers artist management firms, business managers and production management companies a way to coordinate year-round transportation across their rosters.Key features of Caprice Coaches include:12-month leases: Annual agreements offer a lower-cost alternative to newer luxury coaches and help clients plan transportation expenses.Client-selected coach and dedicated professional driver: Clients choose their coach from the Caprice fleet and retain the same coach and driver throughout the lease.Multiple configurations and high-end converters: Star coaches, crew coaches and a studio coach accommodate different touring needs, with a fleet featuring multiple high-end converters, primarily Hemphill Brothers.Dreamliner management and service: Each coach is backed by Dreamliner's operational oversight and service facilities across all four continental U.S. time zones.24/7 road support, dispatch and logistics: Touring teams receive around-the-clock road support and assistance coordinating transportation.Nationwide backup: Five rescue coaches positioned across the country help address unexpected disruptions on the road.Caprice Coaches is now accepting inquiries for 2027 12-month leases. For availability and lease quotes, visit capricecoaches, call 615-876-9000 or email.... Follow Caprice Coaches on Facebook and Instagram for updates.About Caprice Coaches: Caprice Coaches, a Dreamliner company, offers affordable 12-month tour coach leases backed by Dreamliner Luxury Coaches' management and service network. Its fleet of approximately 40 coaches consists primarily of custom, hand-built Hemphill Brothers coaches and includes star, crew and studio configurations. Each lease includes a client-selected coach and a dedicated driver for the full year. Caprice serves touring artists, crews and management companies, with support from Dreamliner facilities across all four continental U.S. time zones and six rescue coaches nationwide. Learn more at .About Dreamliner Luxury Coaches: Dreamliner Luxury Coaches manages a fleet of 225 Prevost luxury tour buses serving artists and productions across the live event industry. Its operations include service centers and facilities across all four continental U.S. time zones and five rescue coaches positioned nationwide. Learn more at .

Christy Walker-Watkins

Aristo Media

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Dreamliner Luxury Coaches Launches Caprice Coaches, Offering Affordable 12-Month Leases to Year-Round Touring Artists News Provided By Release News November 06, 2026, 22:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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