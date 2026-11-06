Cardiff Named Best Financial Brand At 2026 TITAN Awards, Wins Four Honors

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Gold TITAN Award

Silver TITAN Award

Small business lender earns Gold for Best Financial Brand and three Silver Awards recognizing excellence in financial services, AI and fintech solutions.

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cardiff, a leading U.S. small business lender, has received four honors at the 2026 TITAN Awards, including Gold for Best Brands of the Year – Best Financial Brand. The San Diego-based company also earned three Silver Awards in Financial Services, AI in Financial Services and Fintech Solutions, recognizing its work in small business financing and financial technology.Presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Brand Awards recognize organizations for achievements in branding, business strategy, communication and innovation. The 2026 Season 2 competition attracted hundreds of entries from more than 30 countries, with submissions evaluated by an international panel of industry professionals through a blind judging process. Entries were assessed on criteria including strategy, execution, communication and overall impact.Cardiff received recognition in four categories:Gold Award: Best Brands of the Year – Best Financial BrandSilver Award: Financial ServicesSilver Award: AI in Financial ServicesSilver Award: Fintech SolutionsFounded in 2004, Cardiff has provided more than $12 billion in financing to small businesses across the United States. The company specializes in working capital loans and equipment financing, helping business owners access funding for operating expenses, expansion and other business needs. Over the past two decades, Cardiff has continued to develop its lending technology to address one of the most persistent challenges facing small businesses: the time it takes to secure financing.Cardiff's lending platform uses proprietary credit technology, AI-powered underwriting and real-time financial analysis to evaluate applications and accelerate financing decisions. Business owners can receive decisions in minutes, with funding available in as little as the same day. The company's approach combines automated credit evaluation with personalized service, allowing borrowers to work directly with a lending team throughout the financing process.The Gold Award for Best Financial Brand adds to Cardiff's industry recognition in 2026, including honors from the Stevie Awards and Best of America's Best Small Business Awards. Together with the three Silver Awards, the TITAN recognition spans Cardiff's financial services offering, its use of artificial intelligence and the technology supporting its lending operations."A strong brand is created when its strategy, identity, message, and experience reinforce the same idea," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA. "The winners achieved that alignment with exceptional discipline. Their TITAN recognition belongs to the teams whose decisions made each brand clearer, more relevant, and more valuable at every point of contact."The complete list of 2026 TITAN Brand Awards winners is available at titanbrandawards.About CardiffFounded in 2004, Cardiff is an award-winning direct small business lender headquartered in San Diego, California, with more than $12 billion funded to businesses nationwide. Combining AI-powered underwriting with personalized service, Cardiff provides working capital loans and flexible business financing with approvals in minutes and funding in as little as the same day. Cardiff's 2026 recognition includes Gold honors from the Best of America Small Business Awards (BASA), the TITAN Awards for Best Financial Brand, and the Stevie Awards for leadership in financial technology and communications. Also Great Place to Work Certified, Cardiff continues to simplify access to capital for American entrepreneurs through its Borrow Better approach.Learn more at .

Alison Wieman

Cardiff

+1 615-335-5295

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Cardiff Named Best Financial Brand at 2026 TITAN Awards, Wins Four Honors News Provided By Cardiff November 06, 2026, 22:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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