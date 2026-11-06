Artist And Sacred Geometry Tattoo Pioneer Dillon Forte Heads To New York Tattoo Convention

Dillon Forte - Photo by Diego Gamez

Dillon Forte - Photo by Diego Gamez

Dillon Forte - Photo by Diego Gamez

Known for tattooing Usher, Chris Hemsworth and Kehlani, Forte brings his signature sacred geometry designs to the three-day event at Duggal Greenhouse.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally renowned tattoo artist and designer Dillon Forte will appear at the New York Tattoo Convention, taking place November 13–15 at Duggal Greenhouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Known for his intricate sacred geometry tattoos, blackwork, dotwork and large-scale designs, Forte has built an international following and tattooed notable clients including Usher, Chris Hemsworth, Kehlani and members of Imagine Dragons. His work draws inspiration from nature, ancient symbolism, spirituality and architecture, combining precise geometric patterns with contemporary tattoo artistry.

Beyond his celebrity clientele, Forte has made headlines for tattooing in extraordinary locations around the world, including an underwater setting in the Maldives, the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt and near Mount Everest. His creative ventures also include fine art, sustainable tattoo products and the Sacred Geometry App for iPadOS.

The New York Tattoo Convention brings together hundreds of tattoo artists from around the world for three days of tattooing, art and industry events. Forte's appearance offers New York tattoo enthusiasts an opportunity to experience his distinctive work firsthand.

Event Details:

Event: New York Tattoo Convention

Dates: November 13–15, 2026

Venue: Duggal Greenhouse

Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard, Brooklyn, New York

Website:

Media Opportunities: Dillon Forte is available for interviews surrounding the convention to discuss his career, celebrity clients, tattoo trends, sacred geometry and the importance of handmade art in the age of AI.

Media Contact:

Bob Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

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Robert Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

+1 949-274-9651‬

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Artist and Sacred Geometry Tattoo Pioneer Dillon Forte Heads to New York Tattoo Convention News Provided By Bradley PR and Marketing November 06, 2026, 22:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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