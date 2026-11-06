Two Cars Collide At Panna Naka Intersection In Madhya Pradesh District

Car Collision Reported at Panna Naka Intersection

Two cars collided at the Panna Naka intersection in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district while returning from the Dhanteras Jalvihar Mela, police said here on Saturday. No major casualties or severe injuries were reported in the incident. One individual, who complained of minor discomfort, was shifted to a hospital for precautionary medical examination.

Police Response to Traffic Incident

According to the police, the collision occurred due to a lack of coordination between the drivers of both vehicles at the busy intersection. Police Patrolling Officer Kishore Kumar Patel said, "The occupants of the car were travelling to the Chhatarpur bus stand from the Jalvihar Mela organised on Dhanteras... At the Panna Naka crossing, the two drivers failed to coordinate, resulting in a collision. No one sustained any serious injuries."

"One person complained of minor pain and was taken to the hospital. There were no severe injuries," the officer added. Following the collision, police personnel deployed on patrol duty responded to the scene and ensured smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the area.

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