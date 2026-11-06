President Murmu Accepts Credentials From Four New Envoys In New Delhi

President Murmu Accepts Credentials from Foreign Envoys

President Droupadi Murmu accepted diplomatic credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of four nations-Mali, Myanmar, Madagascar, and Equatorial Guinea-during an official ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. According to a press release by the President's Secretariat, the envoys formally presented their letters of credence to the President, marking the official commencement of their diplomatic missions to India.

The diplomats who presented their credentials were H.E. Fatoma Thera, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali; H.E. U Aye Min Htwe, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar; H.E. Mandehatsara Georget, Ambassador of the Republic of Madagascar; and E Edjang Angue, Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. The presentation of credentials is a traditional diplomatic procedure that formally accredits ambassadors as official representatives of their respective heads of state to the Republic of India.

President Hosts Traditional and Folk Artists

Earlier in the day, President Murmu met traditional and folk artists from across India at Rashtrapati Bhavan and viewed their artworks created under the Artists-in-Residence Programme, with the theme of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). The artists, representing diverse regional art traditions, are currently staying at the presidential residence as part of the programme. They practise traditional art forms such as Aipan, Kalamkari, Mata ni Pachedi, Kavi, Pichwai and Warli.

The artworks presented during the programme bring together India's traditional artistic techniques and contemporary themes of national development. The creations feature subjects such as modern cities, infrastructure, wind turbines and sustainable energy, reflecting the connection between India's cultural heritage and its development goals.

Sharing details of the interaction, the President of India's official social media handle posted, "President Droupadi Murmu met a group of traditional and folk artists and witnessed their artwork at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The artists belonging to various regions of the country and representing diverse art forms such as Aipan, Kalamkari, Mata ni Pachedi, Kavi, Pichwai, and Warli are staying at Rashtrapati Bhavan under the Artists-in-Residence Programme. During this programme, the artists have created artwork representing the theme of Viksit Bharat."

Photographs from the presidential residence show Murmu examining the artworks and interacting with the participating artists. A group photograph also features the President alongside the artists at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Artists-in-Residence Programme provides practitioners of India's traditional and regional art forms with an opportunity to showcase their work at the presidential residence. It also encourages the preservation and contemporary expression of the country's diverse cultural traditions. (ANI)

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