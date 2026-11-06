Legacy Painting And Renovating Explains Cabinet Painting In Monterey, CA, And When Refinishing Makes Sense

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Monterey Peninsula homeowners weigh refinishing against replacement as preparation, coating choice, and kitchen use shape how long a cabinet finish lasts

- Ernesto CastellanosMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc., a licensed painting contractor based in Seaside, is sharing guidance for homeowners researching cabinet painting in Monterey, CA. As more households look to update their kitchens without removing existing cabinetry, questions about preparation, coating choice, and when refinishing makes sense are coming up more often across the Monterey Peninsula.Cabinet refinishing means cleaning, sanding, priming, and applying a sprayed coating to existing cabinet doors, drawer fronts, and frames. The cabinet boxes stay in place, so the work generally involves no demolition and no disposal of old cabinetry. For homeowners whose cabinets are structurally sound, it offers a way to change the color or finish of a kitchen without changing its layout.Why Preparation Determines the ResultEarly cabinet finish failures usually trace back to what happens before any coating goes on. Kitchen cabinets collect grease from cooking, and the buildup is heavier in kitchens that are used often or have limited ventilation. Paint applied over that residue does not bond well and can peel.For this reason, the process at Legacy Painting and Renovating begins with degreasing and sanding. Doors, drawer fronts, and hardware are removed and labeled, and the kitchen is masked before any spraying begins. Every surface is cleaned with a commercial degreaser and sanded for adhesion, and dings or gaps are filled and sanded smooth. Primer is then sprayed and sanded, and sanding continues between every coat that follows.Cabinet boxes are sprayed on site. Doors and drawer fronts are sprayed on site or off site, depending on the project. A typical kitchen takes seven to ten business days from start to finish, though the exact time depends on the size of the kitchen, the coating selected, and the drying time between coats.Which Cabinets Can Be RefinishedCabinet material affects whether refinishing is appropriate. Legacy Painting and Renovating works with previously painted or stained cabinets, as well as composite, veneer, and wood cabinets. The company does not paint over laminate cabinets.Condition matters as much as material. If cabinet boxes show active water damage, a delaminating substrate, or failing hinge points, a new coating becomes a temporary fix on a failing base. In those cases, the company advises homeowners at the estimate that repair or replacement is the more sensible path.Waterborne and Solvent-Based CoatingsHomeowners considering cabinet painting often ask which type of coating to choose. The two main options differ in how they are made, how they cure, and how they perform.Waterborne enamel, sometimes called 1K, is a single-component formula that is ready to use. It has lower emissions, costs less in material, and dries to a hard, smooth finish that holds up to everyday use. It dries more slowly, which means more time between coats and a longer wait for a full cure.Solvent-based coatings, often called 2K, combine two components mixed together to form one coating. They cure faster, produce a smoother and more factory-like finish, and are generally the most durable and chemical resistant. They also carry higher emissions, cost more in material, and require precise application.Both are applied by spraying, with sanding between every coat. The right choice depends on budget, the finish a homeowner wants, and how the cabinets are used day to day. Households concerned about emissions and odor often weigh those factors differently than households focused on maximum durability.Refinishing or ReplacingThe decision between refinishing and replacing cabinets generally comes down to the condition of the cabinet boxes rather than appearance alone. When the frames are sound, the color feels dated, and budget is a consideration, refinishing is often the more practical route. Replacement is more appropriate when there is water damage, when the layout needs to change, or when a full kitchen remodel is already planned.Disruption is another difference. Refinishing keeps existing hardware and cabinet boxes in place, while replacement involves removal, disposal, and installation. Homeowners who are coordinating other kitchen work, such as new countertops, often ask how the two schedules fit together, and that question is best answered during an on-site assessment.Permit ConsiderationsAccording to the company, cabinet painting and refinishing does not require a building permit in Monterey County, the City of Monterey, Carmel-by-the-Sea, or Pacific Grove. If a project grows into cabinet replacement or structural kitchen changes, permit requirements can apply. Legacy Painting and Renovating flags that possibility at the estimate so homeowners know what to expect before work begins.What Wears Down a Cabinet Finish“Most of the wear on a cabinet finish comes from the kitchen itself, from cooking, steam, and daily handling,” said Ernesto Castellanos, co-founder of Legacy Painting and Renovating.“When we visit a home, we ask how the kitchen is used before we talk about coatings, because the right product is different from one household to the next. If the cabinet boxes are not in good condition, we tell homeowners that painting will not solve the problem.”Grease, steam, and frequent handling are harder on cabinet surfaces than most conditions elsewhere in the home. Kitchens with heavy daily use or weak ventilation tend to show wear sooner, which is why coating selection and preparation are matched to the way a household cooks and lives.Community ContextAcross the Central Coast, homeowners are paying closer attention to how they maintain and update the homes they already own. Cabinet refinishing fits into that pattern because it addresses a common source of dissatisfaction, a kitchen that works well but looks dated, without the disruption of a larger construction project. Homeowners who attempt the work themselves frequently find that skipped preparation leads to peeling, and many seek a professional assessment after an early failure.An estimate that includes a condition assessment helps homeowners understand what preparation their cabinets need before any work begins. That assessment covers the cabinet material, the current finish, and the condition of the boxes, hinges, and doors, and it informs both the coating recommendation and the decision to refinish or replace.Legacy Painting and Renovating offers free cabinet painting estimates in Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel, Carmel Valley, and Salinas. For more information, visit cabinet-painting-monterey-ca/ or contact....Contact InformationLegacy Painting and Renovating, Inc.Phone: (831) 917-0047Email:...Website:Address: Seaside, CALicense: CSLB #1066829About Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc.Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc. is a licensed, insured, family-owned painting contractor serving the Monterey Peninsula and surrounding communities in Central Coastal California, including Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, and Carmel. The company was founded by brothers Ernesto and Geobany Castellanos.

Ernesto Castellanos

Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc.

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Cabinet Painting vs. Replacement: The Smarter Choice for Monterey County Kitchens

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Legacy Painting and Renovating Explains Cabinet Painting in Monterey, CA, and When Refinishing Makes Sense News Provided By Core6 Marketing November 06, 2026, 22:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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