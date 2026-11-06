Beyond Dental Care Outlines Fall Planning Considerations For Dental Implants In North Glendale, AZ

Beyond Dental Care

As older adults and seasonal residents return to the Northwest Valley, the practice explains how implant care is timed around healing and benefit cycles.

- Dr. Dariene LazoreGLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Dental Care, a private dental practice on West Happy Valley Road led by Dr. Lazore, DMD, is outlining the planning considerations behind dental implants for North Glendale, AZ residents as the fall and winter season begins. Late fall is a common point for adults, particularly those in their sixties and seventies, to begin evaluating tooth replacement. Implant treatment unfolds in stages over several months, and many dental benefit plans reset on January 1, so decisions made in October and November often shape treatment that continues well into the new year.The timing also coincides with the return of a large seasonal population to the Northwest Valley. Each fall, communities across Arrowhead Ranch, Stetson Valley, Norterra, Vistancia, and the Upper West Side of Phoenix see an influx of residents who spend the cooler months in Arizona. Many arrive with tooth replacement they have postponed and a limited window in which to begin care.Background on the PracticeBeyond Dental Care is an independent, non-corporate practice serving teens, adults, and seniors throughout North Glendale and the surrounding Northwest Phoenix communities. Implant care at the practice is led personally by Dr. Lazore. The practice holds a 4.93-star average rating across more than 230 patient reviews, with patients frequently describing unhurried appointments and clear explanations of their care.What Happens When a Missing Tooth Is Left UntreatedA missing tooth affects more than appearance. When a tooth is lost, the bone that once supported its root no longer receives the stimulation it needs, and it gradually begins to recede. Over time, neighboring teeth can drift toward the open space, the bite can shift, and chewing on that side of the mouth may become less efficient.These changes tend to happen slowly, which is one reason tooth replacement is often deferred. A gap that causes little discomfort can still lead to bone loss that later complicates treatment. For many adults, the question is less about whether to replace a tooth and more about how long the bone and surrounding teeth will remain in a condition that supports a straightforward restoration.What Implant Treatment InvolvesA dental implant replaces the root of a missing tooth. A titanium implant body is placed in the jawbone, given time to heal and integrate with the surrounding bone, and then topped with a dental crown. Because the implant functions like a natural root, it helps stabilize the surrounding bone and soft tissue and reduces the risk of neighboring teeth shifting out of position.Depending on the number of teeth involved, treatment may take several forms:. A single-tooth implant topped with an individual crown. An implant-supported bridge replacing several adjacent teeth. A full-arch restoration anchored by multiple implantsThe healing phase between placement and the final crown is typically measured in months rather than weeks. For that reason, patients who begin with a consultation and evaluation in the fall are often still in the healing phase as winter progresses, with the final restoration completed later in the year.Age and CandidacyOne of the most common concerns among older adults considering implants is whether they have waited too long. In general practice, age alone is rarely the deciding factor. A large share of implant patients are in their sixties, seventies, and older. The more relevant considerations are the volume and density of the jawbone, the health of the gums, overall medical history, and the patient's ability to care for the restoration at home.An evaluation typically includes an oral examination and imaging to assess the bone at the planned implant site. From there, the treatment plan outlines the number of implants needed, the type of restoration, and the expected sequence of appointments. If bone volume at the site has diminished, the plan accounts for that before placement is scheduled, which can add time to the overall process. Understanding these steps at the outset gives patients a realistic picture of how treatment will fit into the months ahead.Planning Around Benefit Cycles and Seasonal SchedulesBecause implant treatment spans multiple stages, its timing often intersects with how dental benefits are structured. Many plans operate on a calendar year with an annual maximum that does not carry over. For patients with coverage, a treatment plan that begins in one benefit year and concludes in the next may allow different phases of care to fall under separate annual maximums, depending on the terms of the individual plan.Seasonal residents face a related scheduling question. A patient who spends November through April in the Northwest Valley may want the more involved stages of treatment completed while in Arizona, with follow-up timed around the months spent elsewhere. Planning the sequence in advance makes that possible.Patients considering implants commonly ask:. Whether enough bone remains to support an implant after a tooth has been missing for some time. How long the full process takes from consultation to final crown. How treatment can be scheduled around travel or seasonal residence. How the phases of care relate to their benefit yearPerspective from the Practice“Many of the patients who come to us about implants are in their sixties and seventies, and they often wonder whether they have waited too long,” said Dr. Lazore, DMD, owner of Beyond Dental Care.“In most cases age is not the deciding factor. What matters more is the condition of the bone and gums, and having enough time to plan each stage without rushing it.”Broader ContextAcross the dental field, implant treatment has increasingly become a planned, long-term decision rather than a single procedure. Patients are researching tooth replacement earlier, asking more detailed questions about the stages involved, and weighing how treatment fits around their schedules and coverage. Communities with a large share of older and seasonal residents tend to see these planning questions surface each fall, as households reassess care they have put off and look ahead to the coming year.The shift reflects a wider emphasis on long-term oral health, where the goal is to address tooth loss before bone changes limit the available options.For more information, visit beyonddentalcare or contact....Contact InformationBeyond Dental CarePhone: 623-267-8088Email:...Website:Address: 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd, Suite B103-104, Glendale, AZ 85310About Beyond Dental CareBeyond Dental Care is a private, non-corporate dental practice led by Dr. Lazore, DMD, located at 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd in Glendale, Arizona. The practice serves teens, adults, and seniors across North Glendale, Arrowhead Ranch, Stetson Valley, Norterra, North Peoria, Vistancia, and the Upper West Side of Phoenix

Dariene Lazore

Beyond Dental Care

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Dental Implants for Seniors: What You Need to Know

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Beyond Dental Care Outlines Fall Planning Considerations for Dental Implants in North Glendale, AZ News Provided By Core6 Marketing November 06, 2026, 22:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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