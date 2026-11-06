Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 And Declares Quarterly Dividend

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website . Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at .

Q3 2026 and Subsequent Headlines:



Revenue grew 19% (2% organic growth, 2% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $3,512 million compared to $2,948 million in Q3 2025.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $212 million ($10.01 on a diluted per share basis) compared to $210 million ($9.89 on a diluted per share basis) in Q3 2025.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $484 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $125 million resulting in total consideration of $609 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $717 million, an increase of 5%, or $33 million, compared to $685 million for the comparable period in 2025.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased $86 million to $443 million compared to $529 million for the same period in 2025 representing an decrease of 16%. Subsequent to September 30, 2026, the Company completed or has open commitments to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $526 million on closing plus total estimated deferred payments of $148 million for total consideration of $673 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $3,512 million, an increase of 19%, or $564 million, compared to $2,948 million for the comparable period in 2025. For the first nine months of 2026 total revenues were $10,027 million, an increase of 19%, or $1,582 million, compared to $8,446 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase for both the three and nine month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 2% and 4% respectively, 2% and 1% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $212 million compared to $210 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $10.01 in the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to net income per diluted share of $9.89 for the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $853 million or $40.26 per diluted share compared to $402 million or $18.96 per diluted share for the same period in 2025.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, CFO increased $33 million to $717 million compared to $685 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 5%. For the first nine months of 2026, CFO increased $148 million to $2,092 million compared to $1,944 million during the same period in 2025, representing an increase of 8%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, FCFA2S decreased $86 million to $443 million compared to $529 million for the same period in 2025 representing an decrease of 16%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, FCFA2S increased $262 million to $1,522 million compared to $1,259 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 21%. The IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge relating to the investment in equity securities of Sygnity and Asseco was $77 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to negative $25 million for the same period in 2025. The charge for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was negative $36 million as compared to $172 million for the same period in 2025. The fair value of these investments for purposes of calculating the revaluation charge is determined by their respective share prices at the end of each reporting period.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be“forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities: