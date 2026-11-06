Astral Astrologer Mohnish Suri Publishes Review Of September 2026 Political Astrology Video

Trump & Netanyahu Election Warning

Astrologer Mohnish Suri

Astrologer Mohnish Suri

Astrologer Mohnish Suri revisits his September 21 YouTube commentary on Trump, Netanyahu and Saturn Retrograde.

- Mohnish SuriVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Astral Astrologer, a Canadian Vedic astrology education and consulting platform founded by astrologer Mohnish Suri, has published a retrospective commentary examining its September 21, 2026 YouTube video about political astrology and leadership.The original video, titled "Trump & Netanyahu Election Warning – Saturn Retrograde," discussed traditional Vedic astrological interpretations of Saturn's retrograde movement in relation to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The newly published commentary revisits the original video's themes, including political uncertainty, leadership challenges and the traditional symbolism associated with Saturn in Vedic astrology.**A Publicly Documented September Publication**The September 21 video remains publicly accessible on Astral Astrologer's YouTube channel, allowing viewers to examine its original publication date and content.The video forms part of the organization's ongoing educational series exploring how traditional Vedic astrology has historically been used to interpret political and social developments.Rather than presenting astrological interpretations as established facts, the retrospective distinguishes between the original commentary, subsequent public events and the limitations of astrological forecasting.**Documenting Astrological Commentary**"Publishing our forecasts in advance creates a public record that audiences can revisit and evaluate," said Astrologer Mohnish Suri, founder of Astral Astrologer. "Our objective is to document our interpretations transparently and encourage viewers to examine the original material."Suri's approach combines traditional Vedic astrological concepts with commentary on contemporary events.The September publication examined Saturn Retrograde, a planetary movement traditionally associated in Vedic astrology with themes of responsibility, obstacles, reassessment and authority.The retrospective also explains the distinction between interpreting planetary movements within an astrological tradition and establishing a scientifically supported relationship between those movements and real-world events.Astrology has not been scientifically established as a reliable method for predicting election outcomes.**Expanding Public Access to Educational Content**Astrologer Mohnish Suri continues to publish educational videos addressing planetary transits, nakshatras, Vedic philosophy and the historical interpretations associated with astrology.The organization makes selected educational content publicly available through its YouTube channel and website.The September 21 video and the new retrospective are intended to provide audiences with access to original commentary and an opportunity to compare earlier interpretations with later developments.**About Astral Astrologer**Astral Astrologer is a Canadian Vedic astrology education and consulting platform founded by Mohnish Suri. The organization provides astrology consultations and publishes educational content covering Vedic astrology, planetary transits, spiritual philosophy and traditional astrological interpretations.Website:Original Video: "Trump & Netanyahu Election Warning – Saturn Retrograde," published September 21, 2026.**Media Contact**Mohnish SuriAstral AstrologerSurrey, British Columbia, CanadaWebsite:

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Trump & Netanyahu Election Warning | Saturn Retrograde Predictions – September 21, 2026

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Astral Astrologer Mohnish Suri Publishes Review of September 2026 Political Astrology Video News Provided By Astral Astrologer November 06, 2026, 22:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Religion



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