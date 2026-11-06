Bill Luke Automotive Group Supports Dyslexia Road Annual Fundraiser With $10,000 Raffle Prize

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Community members have a 1 in 150 chance to win a $10,000 voucher from Bill Luke while supporting educational opportunities for Arizona children.

- Maggie Freeman, Co-Found of Dyslexia RoadPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bill Luke Automotive Group is proud to announce its support of Dyslexia Road 's upcoming annual fundraiser. Dyslexia Road's annual fundraiser raises funds to provide scholarships for children who need specialized dyslexia tutoring. With tutoring costs potentially reaching $25,000 per student, these scholarships help reduce the financial burden on families and make essential educational resources more accessible.“For a child with dyslexia, the right tutoring can change everything. It turns frustration into confidence and struggle into success,” said Maggie Freeman, Co-Founder of Dyslexia Road.“But at up to $25,000 per student, that help is out of reach for too many Arizona families. These scholarships close that gap, and we're so grateful to Bill Luke Automotive Group for helping more kids get the support they deserve.”A Chance to Win $10,000 towards a vehicle!As part of this year's fundraising efforts, Bill Luke is participating in a special raffle featuring a $10,000 voucher toward the purchase or lease of a vehicle. The raffle offers an exciting opportunity to win while contributing to a meaningful local cause.Only 150 raffle tickets will be sold at $150 each, giving supporters a limited opportunity to enter while helping raise funds for Dyslexia Road's scholarship initiatives. The raffle is open to the public, and attendance at the fundraising event is not required to enter or win. Anyone interested can purchase a raffle ticket online, with the winning ticket announced during the event."We're proud to support Dyslexia Road and the important work they're doing for families throughout Arizona," said Ryan Luke, General Manager & Managing Partner of Bill Luke SanTan. "This fundraiser is a great opportunity for our community to come together, support local children, and have a little fun along the way. We're excited to be part of an event that can make a real difference."Dyslexia Road's annual fundraising event is open to the public, inviting attendees to come together in support of the organization's scholarship program.Event tickets are available for $250 per person or $350 per couple. Those unable to attend can still participate by purchasing a vehicle raffle ticket online.Event and Raffle DetailsEvent: Dyslexia Road Annual FundraiserDate: 11/13/2026Location: Hosted at a Private Residence near Glendale and 7th Street in Phoenix, Arizona 85020Event Admission: $250 per person or $350 per coupleRaffle Prize: $10,000 voucher toward a purchase or lease of vehicle at a Bill Luke Dealership, valid for 2 yearsRaffle Tickets: $150 each, limited to 150 ticketsWinner Announcement: During the fundraising eventTicket Purchases:Raffle Link:As Bill Luke Automotive Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2027, supporting local organizations and giving back to Arizona families remains an important part of its longstanding commitment to the community. Bill Luke encourages others to join in supporting Dyslexia Road, whether by attending the event or participating in the vehicle raffle.For more information about the fundraiser and Dyslexia Road, visit .About Bill Luke Automotive GroupFounded in 1927, Bill Luke Automotive Group is a family-owned and operated automotive dealership group serving Arizona for nearly a century. With locations in Phoenix, Gilbert, Tempe, and Marana, Bill Luke is dedicated to delivering exceptional automotive experiences and supporting the communities it proudly serves.Media ContactMollie EverettBill Luke Automotive Group...602-544-3702Raffle subject to official rules, eligibility requirements, and voucher redemption restrictions. See official raffle terms for details.

Mollie Everett

Bill Luke

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Bill Luke Automotive Group Supports Dyslexia Road Annual Fundraiser with $10,000 Raffle Prize News Provided By Bill Luke November 06, 2026, 22:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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