Mueller Water Products To Participate In The Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA), a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America, announced that its management team will participate in the Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 9:05 a.m. local time.

The presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations webpage under Investor Relations on the Company's website and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.

Investor Relations Contact:

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Media Contact: Jenny Barabas

470-806-5771

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