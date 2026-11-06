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Parker Scheduled To Present At Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference On November 10 At 10:50 A.M. Central Time (11:50 A.M. Eastern Time)


Date: 2026-11-06 05:01:20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on November 10, 2026 at 10:50 a.m. Central time (11:50 a.m. Eastern time).

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 70 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at or @parkerhannifin.

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CONTACT: Contact: Media - Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding 216-896-3258... Financial Analysts - Jeff Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations 216-896-2708...

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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