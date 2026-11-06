Confluent Medical Technologies Acquires Northern Nitinol, Expanding Advanced Nitinol Rapid Prototyping Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition Expands Confluent's Nitinol Rapid Prototyping And Technical Knowledge While Strengthening Supply Chain Resilience For Next-generation Devices.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Medical Technologies (Confluent), a leading medical device and materials science contract manufacturer specializing in Nitinol and polymer components, today announces the acquisition of Northern Nitinol, a Minnesota-based Nitinol manufacturer recognized for its rapid prototyping and technical expertise. The acquisition further strengthens Confluent's position as one of the industry's most comprehensive Nitinol partners.

By integrating Northern Nitinol's engineering and rapid prototyping capabilities, Confluent further enhances its ability to support customers throughout the product lifecycle, from early-stage prototyping to large-scale production. Additional information about Confluents expanding Nitinol supply chain can be found at Nitinol.com.

"This acquisition represents another important step in our strategy to provide customers with the most comprehensive and reliable Nitinol supply chain in the industry," said Dean Schauer, Chairman, President, and CEO of Confluent Medical Technologies. "We take our slogan of“We are Nitinol” seriously. As the demand for Nitinol-based medical devices continues to grow, we will keep investing in the capabilities and infrastructure needed to support our customers' success. Adding a Nitinol-focused facility in Minneapolis' Medical Alley, in addition to our Nitinol Center of Excellence in Fremont, CA, strengthens our ability to help customers innovate faster and scale with confidence."



“Our team has spent the past 11 years building a company recognized for its expertise in Nitinol design, development, and processing,” said Mike Davis, Founder and President of Northern Nitinol.“Joining Confluent Medical allows us to combine our specialized Nitinol capabilities with Confluent's large-scale manufacturing and broad technology portfolio, creating even greater opportunities for our customers and employees.”

This acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic investments supporting Confluent's Nitinol offerings. Recent investments include the launch of the company's Nitinol Wire Center of Excellence in Hyderabad, India, and its investment in industry Nitinol melter, ATI, further strengthening Confluent's Nitinol supply chain.

In addition to expanding Confluent's technical and prototyping capabilities, Northern Nitinol's Minnesota facility strengthens the company's presence within one of the world's leading medical device innovation hubs. The addition of Northern Nitinol to the Confluent portfolio provides customers with broader access to Nitinol expertise and enhanced development resources to support the next generation of life-changing medical devices.

About Confluent

Confluent Applies Materials Science to MedTech Innovation. Confluent specializes in the expert design, development, and large-scale manufacturing of interventional catheter-based devices and implants. Customers rely on Confluent's expertise in Nitinol material and components, balloon and complex catheters, high-precision polymer tubing, and implantable textiles. With facilities in Fremont and Orange County, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, Costa Rica, and Hyderabad, India, Confluent has earned the confidence of the leaders in the medical device community through a proven track record of innovative materials science, engineering, and manufacturing. For more information, visit confluentmedical.com.

About Northern Nitinol

Northern Nitinol is a trusted development partner for medical device manufacturers, bringing more than 50 years of expertise in device design, rapid prototyping, and product development. Located in Minnesota's Medical Alley, Northern Nitinol specializes in helping customers solve complex Nitinol challenges through integrated services including design, material sourcing, prototyping, processing, testing, and analysis. Northern Nitinol works alongside OEMs to accelerate innovation and advance products toward commercialization.

Media:

Brittany Mai

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at