Global Uranium Closes $932,736 Life Financing

CALGARY Alberta, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN; OTCQB: GURFF) (the“ Company”) announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement under the listed issuer financing exemption (the“ Offering”), issuing 4,239,711 units of the Company (each, a“ Unit”) at a price of $0.22 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $932,736.42.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a“ Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30, commencing on January 6, 2027, being 61 days following closing, and expiring on November 6, 2028.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for exploration expenditures and option payments primarily relating to its Astro Uranium Project and Wyoming uranium projects, payment of outstanding corporate liabilities, general and administrative expenditures, and working capital, as described in the Company's amended and restated offering document dated November 3, 2026 (the“ Offering Document”).

The Offering was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Offering is being made to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec and New Brunswick. The securities issued under the Offering are not subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, subject to the restrictions applicable to control persons.

No commissions, finder's fees or finder's warrants were paid or issued in connection with the Offering.

The Offering Document is available under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. is an exploration-stage company focused on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. Its portfolio includes the Wing Lake Property and an interest in the Astro Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, together with uranium projects in the Great Divide Basin, Gas Hills and Copper Mountain districts of Wyoming.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ungad Chadda

CEO and Director

587-330-0045

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's business objectives and exploration plans.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that expenditures will be consistent with current estimates and that the Company will be able to carry out its planned activities or to use the proceeds of the Offering as currently contemplated. Such information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in exploration plans and costs, exploration results, the availability of additional financing, adverse market conditions, and the risks described in the Offering Document and the Company's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its stated objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.