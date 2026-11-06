Ampcus Founder & CEO Ann Ramakumaran Receives 2026 NMSDC President's Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ampcus is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Ann Ramakumaran, is the recipient of the 2026 NMSDC President's Award.

- Don Cravins, Jr - NMSDC President & CEOCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ampcus is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Ann Ramakumaran, is the recipient of the 2026 NMSDC President's Award. The award was given during the National Minority Supplier Development Council conference in late October in Los Angeles. The conference brought together more than 2700 attendees from publicly traded entities, government agencies and members of the non-profit and business communities.This award honors exceptional leadership, service, and commitment to advancing economic opportunity and business growth. It recognizes leaders whose vision, generosity, and dedication have made a lasting impact on the business community and helped advance NMSDC's mission of creating greater access, opportunity, and prosperity through supplier development and economic growth.As Founder and CEO of Ampcus, Ann has built a globally recognized organization known for its innovation, customer focus, and commitment to creating opportunities for businesses and professionals alike. Beyond her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, Ann has been a steadfast advocate to the business community and helped collaborate partnerships that help organizations grow and succeed. According to NMSDC President & CEO Don Cravins, Jr., the award recognizes Ann's accomplishments as an entrepreneur and her commitment to helping businesses grow, compete, and thrive.Throughout her career, Ann has championed initiatives that strengthen supplier ecosystems, encourage innovation, and support the development of future business leaders. Her engagement with NMSDC and the broader business community reflects a belief that sustainable success is achieved through collaboration, mentorship, and shared opportunity."I am deeply honored to receive the NMSDC President's Award," said Ann Ramakumaran, Founder and CEO of Ampcus. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it represents the power of partnership and the collective efforts of so many people who are committed to expanding opportunity and helping businesses succeed. I am grateful to Don and the NMSDC family for its leadership and to the Ampcus group, whose dedication and passion make our continued growth and impact possible."

Sonia Randev

Director of Communications, Ampcus

+1 703-814-2724

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Ampcus Founder & CEO Ann Ramakumaran Receives 2026 NMSDC President's Award News Provided By Ampcus Inc November 06, 2026, 21:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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