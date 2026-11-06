SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed A Complaint To Recover Losses Suffered By Purchasers Of Kinross Gold Corporation Common Stock And Sets A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of January 5, 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross” or the“Company”) (NYSE: KGC) between February 18, 2026, to September 23, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Lin v. Kinross Gold Corporation, et al. (Case No. 1:26-cv-05910) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material facts concerning the true state of Kinross' production guidance; notably, that Kinross did not have the necessary resources and/or was otherwise ill equipped to achieve the approximately 2 million gold equivalent ounces (“Au eq. oz.”) being projected.

On September 23, 2026, Kinross issued an“Operational and Return of Capital Update” mid-quarter. In the release, Kinross announced that both full-year 2026 and 2027 attributable production guidance was being reduced to 1.84 million to 1.86 million Au eq. oz. The Company attributed the results, in significant part, on ore recovery challenges at Round Mountain. Defendants would later disclose these challenges were operational in nature and were likely to stem from dilution caused by the use of oversized tools and machinery in the mining process.

On this news, the price of Kinross' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $27.62 per share on September 23, 2026, Kinross' stock price fell to $24.42 per share on September 24, 2026, a decline of about 11.5% in the span of just a single day.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky.“We encourage KGC shareholders to step forward before the January 5, 2027 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in KGC common stock, you have until January 5, 2027 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

