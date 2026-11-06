Diabetes Camping & Educational Services Breaks Ground On Medical Dormitory With State Treasurer Fiona Ma

Guests celebrate the groundbreaking for the camp's new medical dormitory.

California's Most Attended Camp for Youth with Type 1 Diabetes Brings Local Leaders Together to Discuss Public-Private Partnerships

- Camp Conrad Chinnock

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Diabetes Camping & Educational Services (DCES) celebrated the groundbreaking for a new medical dormitory at Camp Conrad Chinnock on Friday, October 23, joined by California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Big Bear Lake Mayor Randall Putz, and representatives from the offices of State Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, Congressman Jay Obernolte, and San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe. The event marked an investment in the camp's facilities and its mission of serving youth living with diabetes.

Ma's participation brought attention to the role of public/private partnerships in supporting community organizations. Her work championing these partnerships includes expanding credit and capital access for small businesses and encouraging private support for nonprofit organizations. Treasurer Ma spoke about the importance of the medical dormitory:“Camp Conrad Chinnock is life-changing for children with Type 1 diabetes and their families. Managing diabetes requires 24/7 vigilance, but every child deserves the joy of summer camp, friendships, and independence. The new medical staff lodging is critical to attracting dedicated volunteer doctors and nurses who can provide around-the-clock care during week-long camp sessions. This investment gives parents peace of mind and children the freedom to just be kids!”

Dr. Richard Chinnock, Chief Medical Officer of Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, also attended. His presence connected the camp's next chapter with its origins: his father, Dr. Robert Chinnock who was Director of Pediatrics at Loma Linda University Hospital, established its diabetes camping program and is honored in the camp's name. Dr. Chinnock praised Ma for helping as well with the expansion of the Loma Linda Children's Hospital through the California Health Facilities Financing Authority.

DCES welcomes individuals, businesses and community partners interested in supporting the medical dormitory and camp programs. To learn about giving or partnership opportunities, contact Doug Vogel at....

About Diabetes Camping & Educational Services

Diabetes Camping & Educational Services operates Camp Conrad Chinnock in Angelus Oaks, California, providing camping and educational experiences for youth living with diabetes.

Media contact: Doug Vogel | (909) 927-8434

Doug Vogel

Diabetes Camping & Educational Services, Inc.

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Diabetes Camping & Educational Services Breaks Ground on Medical Dormitory with State Treasurer Fiona Ma News Provided By Diabetes Camping & Educational Services, Inc. November 06, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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