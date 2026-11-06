San Jose Tree Service & Landscaping Becomes San Jose Tree & Landcare, Reflecting Integrated Care For Trees And Land

San Jose Tree & Landcare

The South Bay arborist and landscape contractor adopts a new name as homeowners increasingly manage trees and landscapes as one connected property

- Robert ApolinarSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- San Jose Tree Service & Landscaping, a licensed tree care and landscape contractor serving San Jose and surrounding South Bay communities, is now operating as San Jose Tree & Landcare. The new name reflects how the company's work has developed since it was founded in 2011: the care of trees and the care of the land around them, handled together by one team and guided by a Board-Certified Master Arborist. The change comes as more homeowners in the region's established neighborhoods approach their trees, gardens and irrigation as parts of a single living property rather than as separate projects.The company's ownership, crews, contractor's license and contact details are unchanged. The legal entity, San Jose Tree Service, Inc., continues to hold California contractor's license #985639, with classifications for tree service (C-61/D-49) and landscaping (C-27). Existing clients do not need to take any action, and scheduled work continues as planned.Why the Name ChangedThe company began in 2011 as San Jose Tree Service, with a focus on the trees found throughout San Jose's older residential neighborhoods. Over the years, its work grew beyond the trees themselves to include the ground beneath and around them: the plantings, garden beds and watering systems that share space with mature canopies. The name San Jose Tree Service & Landscaping described that growth as two separate trades joined together.The new name describes the work as the company approaches it today. "Tree Care" refers to the arborist side of the business. "Landcare," written as a single word, refers to the care of the land around a home over time. Together, the two halves describe one responsibility: looking after a residential property as a whole rather than one feature at a time.What Homeowners Are SeeingIn many of San Jose's established neighborhoods, including Willow Glen and Almaden, and in nearby communities such as Los Gatos, Saratoga, Campbell, Monte Sereno and Atherton, mature trees and gardens have grown up together over several decades. On these properties, a decision made in one area of a yard often affects another. Homeowners commonly encounter situations such as:- Large trees whose root zones extend beneath lawns, planting beds and walkways, so that new planting, grading or digging nearby can affect the tree's health and stability.- Watering schedules set up for lawns or shrubs that deliver too much or too little water to established trees growing in the same space.- Dry summers followed by periods of heavy winter rain, which place stress on trees and plantings in different ways during different seasons.- Garden updates that raise questions about which existing trees to keep, protect, prune or, in some cases, replace.In the foothill communities of Saratoga, Los Gatos and Monte Sereno, these questions carry an added consideration. Properties near open hillsides often weigh the spacing and condition of trees and plantings close to the home with seasonal fire risk in mind, alongside the shade, privacy and character those plantings provide. Decisions about pruning, clearing and replanting in these areas tend to involve both the trees and the landscape at the same time.In each of these cases, the trees and the surrounding land are closely linked. Treating them as separate projects, handled at different times by different people, can lead to decisions that solve one problem while creating another. The new name is intended to make that connection clear to homeowners from the first conversation.An Assessment-First ApproachUnder the new name, the company's working process remains the same. Each project begins with a walk of the property, during which the trees, soil, irrigation and use of the space are considered together. Homeowners then receive a written recommendation that explains what work is suggested and the reasoning behind it, before any work is scheduled. Where a tree or part of a garden is healthy and needs nothing, the recommendation says so. Where removal is being considered, the options for preserving the tree are reviewed first.Projects are guided by owner Robert Apolinar, a Board-Certified Master Arborist. The credential is an advanced professional certification for arborists. Its role in the company's work is to inform decisions before any cutting, planting or digging takes place, with the long-term health of the property as the guiding consideration."For years, our work has been about more than the trees by themselves," said Robert Apolinar, owner of San Jose Tree & Landcare. "A mature oak, the garden growing beneath it and the water that reaches both are all connected. The new name simply describes the way we already look at a property: we look at all of it first, and then we decide what it needs."A New Visual IdentityAlongside the name, the company has introduced a new visual identity. The logo combines a stylized S and J into the shape of a tree, set in navy alongside two shades of green. The updated identity is being introduced across the company's website, service vehicles and crew apparel over the coming months. Homeowners may see both the former and the new name on vehicles and printed materials during this period.The company's website continues to operate at sanjosetreemaintenance, and its phone number and email address remain the same.Broader ContextAcross the South Bay, owners of established residential properties are placing greater weight on long-term care and on understanding how changes in one part of a property affect the rest. Mature trees are widely regarded as long-lived features of older neighborhoods, and decisions about them are often made over years rather than weeks. Many homeowners now ask how a change to a garden, a watering system or a grade will affect nearby trees before any work begins.Contractors throughout the region have responded in different ways, with some combining arborist knowledge and landscape work under one roof and others continuing to specialize. For San Jose Tree & Landcare, the name change formalizes an approach the company has followed for several years and gives homeowners a clearer sense of the work it performs on their properties.The change also reflects the communities the company serves. Many of the South Bay's older neighborhoods were planted decades ago, and their trees and gardens are now reaching maturity together. Caring for those properties often calls for patience, seasonal planning and decisions that consider how a property will look and function many years from now.For more information, visit sanjosetreemaintenance or contact....Contact InformationSan Jose Tree & LandcareRobert Apolinar, OwnerPhone: (408) 422-1313Email:...Website:Address: 225 Cox Ave, San Martin, CA 95046About San Jose Tree & LandcareSan Jose Tree & Landcare, the business name of San Jose Tree Service, Inc., is a licensed tree care and landscape contractor founded in 2011. Led by owner Robert Apolinar, a Board-Certified Master Arborist, the company works with homeowners in San Jose and nearby South Bay communities, including Los Gatos, Saratoga, Campbell, Monte Sereno and Atherton.

Robert Eliseo Apolinar

San Jose Tree & Landcare

+1 408-422-1313

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San Jose Tree Service & Landscaping Becomes San Jose Tree & Landcare, Reflecting Integrated Care for Trees and Land News Provided By Core6 Marketing November 06, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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