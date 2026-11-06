U.S. Dream Academy Celebrates 25Th Annual Power Of A Dream Gala With Regina Belle And Honors Distinguished Leaders

C. Diane Wallace Booker, Wintley Phipps, Regina Belle

Margita Thompson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Aventiv Technologies, received the President's Award

Commissioner Randall A. Liberty of the Maine Department of Corrections received the Martin Luther King Jr. Service Award

The celebration in Washington, D.C., featured inspiring honoree speeches, student performances, and a standing ovation for“A Whole New World”

- C. Diane Wallace Booker, CEO of the U.S. Dream AcademyWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Dream Academy celebrated its 25th Annual Power of a Dream Gala recently at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. The evening honored distinguished leaders and celebrated the Academy's work empowering young people through mentorship, education, and opportunity, with a special performance by Grammy Award-winning singer Regina Belle.Award-winning NBC4 journalist Shawn Yancy served as an outstanding host, bringing warmth and energy to a program filled with music, heartfelt speeches, and celebration of the Academy's mission. Under the theme“Dreams Evolve: Transforming Lives Together for America 250,” the gala celebrated the nation's 250th anniversary while highlighting the importance of investing in children of incarcerated parents and young people in underserved communities.A highlight of the night came when Regina Belle and local artist Duawne Starling performed her award-winning classic“A Whole New World,” earning a standing ovation. Belle also performed with the Takoma Academy Camerata Choir and students from Baltimore's U.S. Dream Academy, bringing young voices into the evening's musical celebration. The Duke Ellington School of the Arts Jazz Band welcomed guests at the Sponsor Reception. The celebration brought together supporters to recognize the people and partnerships helping young people discover their potential and build pathways to success.“For 25 years, the Power of a Dream Gala has celebrated what is possible when people come together and invest in the promise of our young people,” said C. Diane Wallace Booker, CEO of the U.S. Dream Academy.“As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, we are honoring extraordinary leaders while recommitting ourselves to ensuring that every child, regardless of circumstance, has the opportunity, support, and encouragement to dream bigger and build a brighter future.”2026 Power of a Dream HonoreesThe evening recognized leaders whose service, mentorship, and commitment to community reflect the U.S. Dream Academy's mission. Their heartfelt acceptance speeches contributed to the evening's spirit of celebration and underscored the importance of the Academy's work.Margita Thompson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Aventiv Technologies, received the President's Award in recognition of her leadership and commitment to creating positive impact. Her career spans government, media, and corporate leadership, building bridges among organizations and the communities they serve while mentoring young leaders.Commissioner Randall A. Liberty of the Maine Department of Corrections received the Martin Luther King Jr. Service Award for his transformative leadership in prison reform and commitment to restoring dignity to incarcerated individuals. Having visited his incarcerated father at Maine State Prison as a child, Liberty later returned as its warden before becoming Commissioner of Corrections for all prisons in Maine. Under his leadership, he designed the groundbreaking Maine Model of corrections; numerous incarcerated residents secured remote employment opportunities, earning competitive wages that allow them to support their families, repay victims, and prepare for successful reintegration into society. His pioneering approach has gained national and international recognition, demonstrating that rehabilitation, accountability, and second chances can transform lives and strengthen communities.Jafaru Levere received the Mentor of the Year Award, recognizing the extraordinary role mentors play in helping young people envision and achieve a successful future.2026 Power of a Dream SponsorsThe U.S. Dream Academy expressed gratitude to gala sponsors Giant, Aventiv Technologies, MarkerMan, AdventHealth, and Mo and Richard Anderson for their generous support.Celebrating Nearly Three Decades of the Power of a DreamFounded in 1998 by Wintley Phipps, the U.S. Dream Academy provides mentorship, academic support, and character development to children impacted by parental incarceration and other challenges. Since its founding, the organization has helped thousands of young people recognize their potential and pursue purposeful futures.Founder and world-renowned gospel artist Wintley Phipps delivered encouraging remarks and sang his acclaimed rendition of“Amazing Grace,” contributing to an evening centered on the Academy's mission and the promise of the young people it serves.An Evening of Music, Inspiration and ImpactFrom the student jazz band at the reception to Regina Belle's performance, music helped bring the celebration to life, showcasing young talent alongside an acclaimed artist.The evening brought to life the gala's theme,“Dreams Evolve: Transforming Lives Together for America 250,” celebrating how dreams grow and possibilities expand when young people have mentors, opportunities, and a community that believes in their future.About the U.S. Dream AcademyThe U.S. Dream Academy is a national nonprofit dedicated to empowering children of incarcerated parents and other young people in underserved communities. Through mentoring, academic support, and character development, the Academy provides young people with the relationships, resources, and opportunities they need to reach their fullest potential. For more information, visitNBC4:

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U.S. Dream Academy Celebrates 25th Annual Power of a Dream Gala with Regina Belle and Honors Distinguished Leaders News Provided By Clarke PR Global LLC November 06, 2026, 21:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Law, Music Industry



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