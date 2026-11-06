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Crown Castle To Present At The Morgan Stanley 2026 European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference


Date: 2026-11-06 04:31:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Chris Hillabrant, Crown Castle's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Central European Time (6:00 a.m. EST) at the Morgan Stanley 2026 European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle's website at , where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases approximately 40,000 cell towers across the U.S. This nationwide portfolio serves as the foundation of wireless connectivity that provides cities and communities access to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas, innovations and the connectivity of modern life to help people and businesses thrive. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit .

CONTACTS
Sunit Patel, CFO
Hamilton West, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle Inc.
713-570-3050



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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