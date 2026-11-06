Anywhere Active Launches Virtual Fitness Platform For Public Libraries And Community Organizations







POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anywhere Active, a new virtual fitness platform for public libraries and other community organizations, officially launched nationwide this October. Built by the team behind the Library Speakers Consortium, the program delivers zero-barrier physical fitness directly to local communities, combining three new live virtual classes weekly with a searchable archive of over 1,000 curated fitness videos.

Ahead of its launch, the service already boasted member libraries from coast to coast, including systems in California, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and more. It's also available to parks and recreation departments and other community institutions.

CDC data shows that higher-income adults are nearly twice as likely to meet physical activity guidelines as lower-income adults. Gym memberships and private instruction are expensive and can also be intimidating, especially for community members who have mobility issues or are new to physical fitness.

Anywhere Active is designed to bridge the health equity divide by making high-quality, welcoming fitness classes accessible to all community members. Anywhere Active provides organizations with full public performance rights for its live and on-demand classes. This enables member libraries to offer individual patron home access while also hosting group workouts in library meeting rooms or leading outreach at senior centers, schools, and parks.

“In our work with over 500 library systems, we regularly hear that libraries want to offer more fitness programs but are limited by budget, staff time, space, and the logistics of booking instructors,” said Zach Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Perpetual Learning, the company behind both Anywhere Active and the Library Speakers Consortium.“Libraries are already in the business of tearing down barriers. Anywhere Active allows library teams to expand health equity without taking on extra staff burden.”

October 1 Launch Class Schedule

Anywhere Active's live curriculum features 45- to 60-minute classes led by vetted instructors, with built-in modifications for all fitness and mobility levels:

Tuesdays | Yoga Series



Hatha Yoga: Alignment Basics with Sean Haleen (1st & 3rd Tuesdays @ 3:00 PM ET)

Chair Yoga with Janice (2nd & 4th Tuesdays @ 3:00 PM ET)



Wednesdays | Rotating Variety Series

Mat Pilates with Keira Belisle-Lamoureux (6-Week Series @ 12:00 PM ET)



Thursdays | Mind-Body Series



Gentle Tai Chi and Qigong with Erica Heinrichs (1st & 3rd Thursdays @ 1:00 PM ET)

Guided Meditation and Mindfulness with Denise Dempsey (2nd & 4th Thursdays @ 1:00 PM ET)

Featured Instructors

In just the first month of classes, library patrons and community members will be introduced to these experienced instructors:





Sean Haleen (500 E-RYT): Celebrated Hatha yoga practitioner named one of Yoga Journal's top 10 millennial yoga teachers in the country.

Janice: Founder of Nature Breathe Repeat and former reading teacher with over 30 years of yoga practice, specializing in gentle, mindful instruction.

Keira Belisle-Lamoureux: Certified yoga and Pilates instructor trained at the Nosara Institute in Costa Rica, bringing dynamic mat sequences to all experience levels.

Erica Heinrichs: Certified Master Trainer in Dr. Paul Lam's Tai Chi for Health Institute, specializing in Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention. Denise Dempsey, M.Ed., CHt: Certified MBSR instructor and author of Mindfulness Meditations for Stress, with 20+ years of experience leading mindfulness programs at UC Davis and healthcare clinics.



Turnkey Resources & Demo Signup

Every Anywhere Active subscription includes a custom-branded microsite, real-time participation analytics, ready-to-use marketing materials, and step-by-step event hosting guides.

Libraries and community organizations can learn more and request a demo at awactive.org.

About Anywhere Active

Anywhere Active is a virtual community fitness platform from the creators of the Library Speakers Consortium. Dedicated to making movement a community right rather than a luxury, Anywhere Active provides public libraries with expert-led live classes, searchable on-demand archives, and full public performance rights to foster health equity across all age groups and ability levels. Built for the“sport of living,” Anywhere Active provides movement that meets people where they are and helps libraries become community hubs for physical literacy.

Social Media

Keep up with updates on class schedules, instructors, and clips by following @awactive on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Janice Cutler Marketing Director, Perpetual Learning Family of Companies, ..., (919) 454-6303

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at