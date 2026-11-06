Global Pumps Industry To Surpass USD 94 Billion By 2032 With Solar Pumps Emerging As The Fastest-Growing Drive Technology Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The pumps market is gaining momentum through rising investments in desalination, wastewater reuse, and offshore oil and gas projects. Expanding district cooling and heating networks, along with the growing adoption of solar irrigation pumps across India and Africa, is creating additional demand across industrial, municipal, and agricultural applications.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global pumps industry USD 70.82 billion in 2026 to USD 74.54 billion in 2027, reaching USD 94.91 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.95% during 2027 - 2032. India's desalination investments are increasing requirements for pumps across water treatment and distribution infrastructure. Wastewater reuse regulations, district cooling and heating projects, and solar irrigation programs are also creating demand for application-specific pumping systems. However, rising alloy costs and price competition continue to pressure suppliers, making efficient hydraulic designs, reliable containment, and local service important factors in project selection.

Pumps Market Upcoming Trends & Developments :

Growing Investment in Desalination Infrastructure Across MENA and APAC

Desalination projects support demand for pumps used in water treatment, transmission, and distribution. In March 2025, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approved USD 300 million in financing for the redevelopment of Saudi Arabia's Jubail 1 and Khobar 2 facilities. In India, a Japan International Cooperation Agency loan supported Chennai's desalination infrastructure, while the Perur plant near Nemmeli was under construction in September 2026, with commissioning expected in October 2027.

Increasing Focus on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Regulatory requirements for treated wastewater are creating demand for pumping systems suited to water reclamation and distribution. EU regulations effective June 2023 established minimum quality standards and permitting requirements for reclaimed water used in agricultural irrigation. In the United States, Colorado's direct potable reuse regulations require prior departmental approval, including technical assessments and construction plans, influencing equipment requirements for approved water-reuse projects.

Expanding Offshore Oil and Gas Production Activities

Growing offshore production in the United States and Brazil is creating additional requirements for industrial pumping equipment. Federal Gulf of America crude oil production increased 10% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025. In Brazil, Petrobras commissioned the Almirante Tamandaré and Alexandre de Gusmão platforms in 2025.

Pumps Industry Segmentation

By Pump Type

Centrifugal

Positive-Displacement

By Drive Technology

Electric Motor

Diesel/Gas Engine

Solar/Renewable

Magnetically-Driven/Seal less



By Position

Surface

Submersible

Vertical In-Line

By Application

Water and Wastewater

Chemical and Petrochemical

HVAC and Building Services

Oil and Gas (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)

Food and Beverage

Mining and Metals

Power Generation (Thermal, Nuclear, Renewables)

Pharmaceuticals and Biotech

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific



South America Middle East and Africa

For a comprehensive analysis of market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:

Pumps Market Share by Regional Demand and Infrastructure Developments

Asia-Pacific: Industrial production, water infrastructure development, and irrigation modernization support pump demand across the region. China's manufacturing base and expanding water-management projects in India and Pakistan contribute to equipment requirements across industrial and agricultural applications.

North America and Europe: Investments in wastewater management, sewage networks, and water-transfer infrastructure support demand for pumping equipment. Industrial and municipal projects also create opportunities for specialized pumping solutions across different applications.

“The pumps market is growing as demand increases across water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, power generation, and industrial applications. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across pump types and end-user industries, providing decision-makers with insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

ITT Inc.

Sulzer Ltd.

Ebara Corporation

Weir Group plc

Xylem Inc.

Wilo SE

Pentair plc

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Torishima Pump Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

SLB Limited



Celeros Flow Technology LLC

tlas Copco AB

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

Ruhrpumpen Group

Desmi A/S

Zoeller Pump Co.

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