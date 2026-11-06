West Pest Co. Outlines Rodent Control Services In Santa Cruz As Cooler Weather Moves Rats And Mice Indoors

West Pest Co.

As homeowners report rodent activity in attics, garages and crawl spaces, the local company explains how inspection-based rodent control works in coastal homes

- Matthew WestSANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- West Pest Co., a locally owned pest control company serving Santa Cruz County, is providing rodent control services in Santa Cruz to homeowners and small businesses as cooler, wetter weather moves rats and mice toward shelter inside homes, garages and crawl spaces. The company's rodent work centers on inspecting the property, identifying where rodents are getting inside, and treating active rodent activity with targeted methods. The approach reflects a wider shift among homeowners toward rodent control that limits risk to children, pets and the surrounding environment.Seasonal changes in rodent behavior are a recurring concern across the Central Coast each year. As nights cool and the first rains arrive, rats and mice that spent the warmer months outdoors begin searching for warm, dry places to nest. In Santa Cruz County, that movement often begins earlier in the season than in inland areas. The region's mild coastal climate also means rodent activity seldom stops entirely during the winter months.Background on the OrganizationWest Pest Co. is owned and operated by Matthew West, who conducts inspections and service visits himself. The company works with residential and commercial clients throughout Santa Cruz County, including Santa Cruz, Aptos, Capitola, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Watsonville and surrounding communities. Its rodent control work addresses rats and mice in single-family homes, condominiums and townhouses with shared walls, and small commercial properties.Why Rodent Activity Increases This Time of YearRodents tend to move indoors when outdoor conditions become less hospitable. Several local factors contribute to that pattern in Santa Cruz County:. Coastal fog and winter humidity that keep crawl spaces, garages and attics damp and sheltered. Older housing with raised foundations, vents and gaps around utility lines. Dense vegetation, ivy and woodpiles close to structures that provide cover. Fruit trees, pet food, bird feeders and items stored in garages that offer food and nesting materialHomeowners often first describe the problem by where it is rather than by which animal it is. Common reports include rodents in the attic and possibly the garage, scratching inside walls or ceilings at night, or activity in the crawl space beneath the house.Common Signs of Rodent Activity. Droppings in kitchens, pantries, garages or attics. Scratching or movement sounds in walls and ceilings, usually after dark. Gnawed wires, insulation, cardboard or food packaging. Grease marks or small footprints along walls and baseboards. Persistent odors near nesting areasDamage to attic insulation and ductwork is a frequent finding in local homes. Rodents chewing on electrical wiring can also create repair needs that extend well beyond the infestation itself.What Rodent Control InvolvesProfessional rodent control generally begins with an assessment rather than a treatment. During an inspection, West Pest Co. evaluates the attic, crawl space, garage and exterior of a property to determine how widespread the activity is and where rodents are entering. Entry points are often small. Mice can pass through openings roughly the width of a pencil, and rats through gaps only slightly larger.After the inspection, the findings are explained to the property owner along with a treatment plan based on what was observed. Rodent control work typically includes:. Placement of traps in areas of confirmed activity. Follow-up visits to check traps and monitor whether activity is declining. Identification of entry points and conditions that attract rodents, so property owners understand what repairs or changes may be needed. Guidance on reducing food sources, clutter and vegetation near the structureTreatment timelines vary with the size of the infestation and the layout of the property. Some situations show a clear decline in activity within a few weeks of trapping and monitoring. Larger or long-standing infestations call for additional follow-up visits.“This time of year, most rodent calls sound similar: noises in the attic at night, droppings in the garage, something chewing on stored boxes,” said Matthew West, owner of West Pest Co.“The first step is finding out where the activity is coming from and how far it has spread. Once a homeowner can see that clearly, the treatment decisions become much more straightforward.”Safety and Treatment ChoicesMany Santa Cruz County households include young children, pets or family members with health sensitivities, and safety is often the first question homeowners raise about rodent control. West Pest Co. uses targeted, eco-friendly methods for rodent work and relies on trapping and monitoring rather than broad indoor use of poison baits. Rodenticides can pose risks to household pets and to wildlife that feed on poisoned rodents. California has also placed restrictions on certain types of rodenticides in recent years.Homeowners cleaning up after rodent activity are generally advised not to sweep or vacuum droppings while dry, since doing so can release dust into the air. Standard public health guidance recommends ventilating the area, wearing gloves and dampening droppings with a disinfectant before removal.Questions Homeowners Commonly AskCost is one of the most frequent questions. The price of rodent control depends on the extent of the activity, how easy it is to reach attics and crawl spaces, and the number of follow-up visits needed. West Pest Co. provides an estimate after the initial inspection so property owners know what the work involves before it begins.Timing is another common concern. Homeowners who hear activity in their walls or ceilings typically want an inspection quickly. The company works to schedule visits promptly, with same-day appointments available when the schedule allows.Some homeowners ask whether a single visit is enough. In most cases, rodent control is a process rather than a one-time event. Trapping results need to be checked and activity monitored over time before a property owner can be confident the problem has subsided.Others ask whether they should wait and watch before calling. Fresh droppings, new gnaw marks or sounds that return night after night generally indicate an active problem that is worth having inspected.Broader Industry and Community ContextAcross the pest control sector, rodent work has moved toward inspection-based methods that focus on locating entry points, trapping and monitoring, with less reliance on broadly applied poisons. Homeowners increasingly expect providers to explain what they are treating, why a given method was chosen and what conditions on the property may be contributing to the problem.Coastal communities such as those in Santa Cruz County face rodent pressure through much of the year. The combination of older homes, moisture and mature landscaping keeps rodent activity a regular household concern. Nationally, residential pest control continues to grow steadily, with most homeowner demand tied to ongoing needs rather than isolated incidents.For more information about rodent control services in Santa Cruz County, visit or call (831) 430-8402.Media ContactWest Pest Co.Matthew West, OwnerPhone: (831) 430-8402Email:...Website:Address: Santa Cruz County, CAAbout West Pest Co.West Pest Co. is a locally owned residential and commercial pest control company based in Santa Cruz County, California. Owned and operated by Matthew West, the company serves homeowners, property managers and small businesses throughout the county, including Santa Cruz, Aptos, Capitola, Scotts Valley and Watsonville.

Matthew West

West Pest Co.

+1 831-430-8402

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Hearing Scratching in Your Walls? Santa Cruz Rodent Season Is Coming

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West Pest Co. Outlines Rodent Control Services in Santa Cruz as Cooler Weather Moves Rats and Mice Indoors News Provided By Core6 Marketing November 06, 2026, 21:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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