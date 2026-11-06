The Home Lighter Offers Lighting Design Consultation To Santa Cruz Homeowners Planning Remodels

The Homelighter

As remodeling and new construction continue across the Central Coast, homeowners are seeking lighting plans earlier, before walls close and fixtures ship.

- Greg CulverPACIFIC GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Home Lighter, a family-owned lighting showroom in Pacific Grove, is providing lighting design consultation to homeowners in Santa Cruz and the surrounding area who are planning remodels, additions, and new homes. The service addresses a pattern seen across the region: lighting decisions are often made late in a project, after the electrical rough-in is complete, which limits options and can lead to costly changes. Interest in lighting design in Santa Cruz has grown as more households take on kitchen, bath, and whole-home projects and as updated state energy standards place new attention on lighting controls and efficiency.The Home Lighter has operated from its showroom at 2034 Sunset Drive in Pacific Grove since 1969. The business works with homeowners, interior designers, and contractors. Its lighting design consultations cover how light is planned across a room or an entire home: where fixtures are placed, how bright each space should be, which color temperature suits each room, and how dimming and controls are grouped.For Santa Cruz clients who cannot easily travel to the Monterey Peninsula, initial consultations can take place by phone or video call. Homeowners can share floor plans, photos of the space, and any electrical drawings already prepared. They can then visit the showroom to see fixtures in person once a direction is set.The Home Lighter does not install fixtures. Installation is handled by the homeowner's licensed electrician or contractor, and the consultation is intended to give that team a clear, documented plan to work from.Why Timing MattersAcross remodeling projects, the most common lighting problems trace back to sequencing. Ceiling boxes, switch locations, and dimmer circuits are set during the electrical rough-in. Once drywall is up, several changes become more disruptive and more expensive, such as moving a pendant a few inches to center it over an island, adding a circuit for under-cabinet lighting, or separating a room into dimming zones.Homeowners who reach out to the showroom frequently describe the same situations. Some arrive with a near-final electrical plan or a reflected ceiling plan from their architect and want to confirm the layout before construction moves forward. Others contact the showroom after a contractor notes that changing fixture locations will be easier while the ceiling or roof is open. A third group arrives near the end of a project, after fixtures ordered online did not perform as expected. Common complaints include visible bulbs, glare, or a color of light that felt colder than anticipated.In the Santa Cruz area, permitting and inspection timelines can be lengthy, which adds weight to decisions made early. A change that requires additional electrical work late in a project may also mean additional review, scheduling, and cost.What Lighting Design InvolvesA lighting design consultation focuses on how a space will be used and how it should feel at different times of day. The process typically addresses several questions:. Layering: how ambient, task, and accent light work together so that a room is neither flat nor full of shadows.. Brightness: how much light each room needs, and how to reach that level without glare.. Color temperature: which warm or neutral tones suit kitchens, baths, living areas, and bedrooms, and how to keep color consistent from room to room.. Controls: where dimmers belong, how fixtures are grouped into zones, and how lighting controls fit within current state energy requirements.. Scale and placement: fixture sizing relative to ceiling height, tables, islands, and vanities.Santa Cruz homes present their own considerations. The housing stock ranges from older cottages and bungalows with low ceilings and limited existing wiring to newer construction with open floor plans and tall volumes. Coastal fog and shorter fall and winter days mean interiors rely heavily on artificial light for much of the year. A lighting plan that accounts for these conditions tends to hold up better over time than a set of fixtures chosen one room at a time.“Most of the lighting problems we see are planning problems, not fixture problems,” said Greg, who leads The Home Lighter showroom.“When people bring us their plans before the walls are closed, we can talk through where the light needs to land and how each room will actually be used. That conversation is much harder to have after everything is already wired.”Changes in ExpectationsLighting has shifted from a finishing detail to a core part of remodel planning. LED fixtures are now standard in most homes, and the conversation has moved away from energy savings alone toward the quality of light. Homeowners now ask how well it dims, whether it flickers, how accurately it renders color, and whether it creates glare. These qualities depend as much on layout and controls as on the fixtures themselves.California's updated building energy efficiency standards took effect January 1, 2026. They also shape how residential lighting is planned during remodels and new construction, particularly around controls and efficiency. Homeowners and their contractors should confirm current requirements with their local building department or a licensed professional. Understanding the general expectations early helps avoid redesign later in a project.Design professionals across the region have also observed that homeowners are spending more time researching lighting online and arriving with a long list of options rather than a clear plan. The volume of available fixtures can make it difficult to judge how a product will look and perform in a specific room. A consultation narrows those options based on the space, the household's routines, and the overall design of the home.Who Uses the ServiceLighting design consultations at The Home Lighter are used by several groups:. Homeowners planning kitchen and bath remodels.. Families building new homes or accessory dwelling units.. Owners updating older houses with dated or insufficient lighting.. Interior designers and contractors who use the showroom as a resource when coordinating lighting plans for clients.Many Santa Cruz-area clients are referred by builders, kitchen designers, and electricians who have worked with the showroom on prior projects.Looking at the Broader PictureAcross the Central Coast, remodeling activity remains steady even as overall growth in home improvement spending moderates. Homeowners who are investing in long-term upgrades are placing greater value on getting decisions right the first time. Lighting is one of the few elements of a home that affects every room and every evening, and it is among the more difficult elements to change once construction is complete. Planning it alongside the electrical layout, rather than after, is becoming a more common practice among homeowners and the trades that serve them.The showroom welcomes walk-ins, and appointments are available for more involved projects. For more information, visit or contact....Contact InformationThe Home Lighter, Inc.Phone: (831) 655-5500Email:...Website:Address: 2034 Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove, CA 93950About The Home Lighter, Inc.The Home Lighter, Inc. is a family-owned lighting showroom and design resource located at 2034 Sunset Drive in Pacific Grove, California. Established in 1969, the company works with homeowners, interior designers, and contractors across the Monterey Peninsula, Santa Cruz, Salinas, and the broader Central Coast.

Brieann Martinez

The Home Lighter, Inc.

+1 831-655-5500

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The Home Lighter Offers Lighting Design Consultation to Santa Cruz Homeowners Planning Remodels News Provided By Core6 Marketing November 06, 2026, 21:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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