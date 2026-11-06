The Rich Reporter Marks Anniversary With Josh Duhamel, Ice-T And Rick Ross

Founder Brian Breach hosts celebrities, entrepreneurs and luxury brands at a private jet hangar at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on November 14.

- Brian BreachFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur and media personality Brian Breach, founder of The Rich Reporter Magazine, will host the publication's 1-year anniversary celebration on Saturday, November 14, 2026, inside a private jet hangar at W Aviation at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. The private, invitation-only evening runs from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 2400 W. Cypress Creek Road. Confirmed guests include Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor Josh Duhamel, known for "Transformers" and "Ransom Canyon," legendary rapper and actor Ice-T with television personality Coco Austin, and multi-platinum recording artist and entrepreneur Rick Ross, with more celebrity guests to come. More than 550 guests have sent RSVPs, including celebrities, entrepreneurs, business leaders, influencers and prominent South Florida personalities.Guests will arrive on a red carpet and move among private aircraft on the hangar floor, with aviation experiences throughout the venue. Holman Fort Lauderdale will present luxury and exotic cars, and Swim Week of the Palm Beaches will stage a live runway show. Musical performances will run through the evening while artists paint original work on site, alongside art displays and auction opportunities. VIP areas, luxury brand activations and networking opportunities round out the night, with complimentary food, cocktails and beverages from participating sponsors."We're celebrating one year of The Rich Reporter Magazine, and we're doing it big," said founder Brian Breach. "We'll be taking some time that night to celebrate everything we've accomplished in our first year, recognize the people and team who helped make it happen, and reveal some of what we have planned next."The celebration brings together Hollywood celebrities, recording artists, entrepreneurs, luxury brands, influencers and prominent business leaders for an evening of aviation, entertainment, fashion, art and luxury lifestyle experiences. It marks a milestone for the national publication as it celebrates its first year and continues its expansion into 2027. Local and national media representatives and photographers are expected, and the red carpet will offer celebrity arrivals, photography, media coverage and interview opportunities throughout the evening.Previous cover personalities include Dana White, Bryan Johnson, Gene Simmons and Rick Ross, and Tony Robbins will appear on the upcoming Winter 2026 cover. Rick Ross, one of those cover personalities, will be among the guests at the hangar.Breach is also a TEDx speaker and the founder of America's Gone Viral. He hosts The Rich Reporter's interview podcast, where his conversations have included Gene Simmons, Tito Ortiz and Ice-T.ABOUT THE RICH REPORTER MAGAZINEFounded by entrepreneur and media personality Brian Breach, The Rich Reporter is a nationally distributed luxury lifestyle, business and success publication featuring some of the world's most recognizable entrepreneurs, entertainers, athletes and influential personalities. The quarterly magazine is distributed through Barnes & Noble locations nationwide, aboard private jets and digitally, supported by a social media audience reaching millions monthly.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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The Rich Reporter Marks Anniversary With Josh Duhamel, Ice-T and Rick Ross News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC November 06, 2026, 21:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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