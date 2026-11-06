Meltvalue Compares Gold Content Behind 11 Necklace Price Tags

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) One of two 14K necklaces priced $13 apart was listed as about 45% heavier

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two 14K gold necklaces can carry nearly the same price without listing nearly the same amount of metal. A new MeltValue check of 11 necklace listings gives holiday shoppers a reason to ask for the gram weight of the exact piece, not just its karat.

In the November 6, 2026 comparison, a Goldmania 18 inch textured and polished oval link necklace was listed at $2,145 and approximately 8.8 grams. A Sarraf 20 inch, 1.9mm Franco chain was listed at $2,158 and approximately 12.8 grams. The latter was about 45% heavier by its listed weight for $13 more in posted price.

The necklaces have different designs, widths and lengths. They are not interchangeable products, and the comparison does not establish which is the better gift. It shows why a similar price and the same karat do not tell a shopper how much gold is being offered.

The check includes three Jacoje designs, three Goldmania designs and five Sarraf designs. Estimated gold content represented 31.0% to 55.5% of posted product prices. It is a small sample of accessible listings with disclosed weights, not a representative market survey or a ranking of retailers.

Discounts changed the comparison. Jacoje's advertised code 15 reduced the selected rope chain's product subtotal from $1,712.60 to $1,455.71 in an anonymous single item cart, raising its estimated gold share to 65.3%. The code was checked in carts for all three selected Jacoje items. No checkout or purchase was completed, and tax and shipping were not included. Sarraf's displayed automatic reductions were already included in its prices and were not deducted again.

The gap between gold content and retail price is not retailer profit or a forecast of a resale loss. Other alloy metals, design, manufacturing, distribution and retail services are outside the gold estimate. The check did not measure workmanship or durability. Shoppers should also read return terms. The three Jacoje descriptions reviewed stated that sales of those pieces were final, with no returns.

Calculations use retailers' approximate weights, nominal 14K purity of 14 parts in 24, and Kitco's gold spot bid of $4,054.80 per troy ounce, stated as of 12:43 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 6, 2026. Every item uses that same benchmark. No products were weighed or assayed. Non gold components and manufacturing tolerances can affect actual gold content. These are theoretical gold content estimates, not scrap offers or guaranteed resale values.

The full comparison, exact product links and calculation method are available in the Gold Necklace Price Study.

About MeltValue

MeltValue provides free precious metal calculators, coin melt value tables and explanatory guides. The site does not buy, sell or trade precious metals.

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MeltValue Compares Gold Content Behind 11 Necklace Price Tags News Provided By Athens Marketing November 06, 2026, 21:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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