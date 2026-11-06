Inside Miirage: The UK Company Bringing Hologram AI Into The Real World

Hologram AI Avatar Assistants

Miirage is preparing to bring life-sized holographic AI assistants into public spaces, and will become the visual face of artificial intelligence.

- James ButlerLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The next familiar face of artificial intelligence may not appear on a phone or laptop. It could greet a shopper in a retail centre, guide a passenger through an airport or help someone navigate a public building. And it could appear as a life-sized digital person, ready for a conversation.That is the future UK holographic technology company Miirage is working towards. After years of developing displays that make digital characters and objects appear physically present, the company is preparing to unveil conversational holographic AI avatar assistants, with initial commercial deployments planned for the near future.From Chatbots to a Visible PresenceAI assistants are increasingly capable of answering questions, but most remain confined to apps, text boxes and conventional kiosks. Miirage's vision is to give AI an approachable, human-like presence in the places people visit every day.Imagine arriving at a shopping centre and asking a holographic concierge where to find a particular store. It could respond aloud, display directions and answer a follow-up question. At an airport, a multilingual avatar could explain facilities or direct passengers towards services. In a retail store, a digital representative could introduce products and provide information on demand.Unlike an app, this interaction would not require visitors to download software, create an account or navigate a series of menus. They could simply walk up, ask their question and carry on with their day. That immediacy could be especially useful in busy public spaces, where convenience matters as much as technological sophistication.These are intended applications of Miirage's forthcoming conversational systems, not claims that its AI assistants have already been deployed commercially.The Holographic Technology Behind the ExperienceMiirage's Miracle display uses 4K transparent LCD technology, a physical depth enclosure and specially created content to produce a hologram -like effect without glasses or headsets. Integrated computing, audio and interactive capabilities create a foundation for experiences that can respond to visitors rather than simply play video.Creating a believable digital human involves more than visual sharpness. Scale, lighting, shadows, reflections and natural movement affect the sense of presence. Just as importantly, a useful AI assistant needs accurate information, dependable speech recognition, accessible interactions and a way to direct visitors to human staff when necessary.Beyond a Single-Purpose ScreenMiirage sees an opportunity to bring together customer service, venue information and retail media. A holographic display could present advertising or branded content when idle, then become a conversational assistant when approached. For shopping centres, airports and other public venues, one installation could potentially serve several purposes throughout the day.For venue operators, the practical challenge will be making these systems genuinely helpful rather than merely eye-catching. Reliability, current venue data, accessibility and clear privacy information will matter as much as the visual experience.The company's previous installations provide a commercial foundation. Projects have included an interactive Christmas gingerbread character for Jo Malone London, a three-display T. rex experience at Melbourne Museum, a display at Selfridges, interactive presentations at Epic Games' London Innovation Lab, staff communication at SABIC and a motion-capture-driven character for a Saudi Ministry of Defense event. Industry publication invidis has independently covered its Melbourne Museum and Selfridges appearances.The Ambition for 2027Miirage's next chapter is less about staging a spectacle and more about making digital humans useful in ordinary environments. The company is preparing for its first commercial AI assistant deployments as it looks towards wider international adoption.As Miirage's founder James Butler puts it:“Over the past four years, we've delivered holographic experiences across multiple countries, industries and environments, building towards something much bigger. That experience has enabled us to develop the world's best holographic solution.We are now at a pivotal moment, and 2027 will be a defining year for Miirage as we bring together world-class holographic technology and conversational AI on a much larger scale.Our ambition goes far beyond creating holograms. We will become the visual face of artificial intelligence in the physical world, transforming how people see, communicate and interact with AI.”

Miirage

Miirage | Hologram AI

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Inside Miirage: The UK Company Bringing Hologram AI Into the Real World News Provided By Miirage | Hologram AI November 06, 2026, 21:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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