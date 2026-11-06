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Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026


Date: 2026-11-06 04:16:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $17.6 million or $7.39 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2026. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $172.8 million or 70.98 per share for the same period in 2025

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
09/30/2026 09/30/2025
Net income attributable to common shareholders $17.6 $172.8
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $7.39 $70.98

Contact: George Malikotsis, CFO
(514) 281-8082


MENAFN06112026004107003653ID1111927486


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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