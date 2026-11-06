National Tirzepatide Online Telehealth Provider Ozari Health Launches Ozari Select Monthly Plan In All 50 States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ozari Select gives patients in every state, including California, month-to-month access to compounded tirzepatide at $235 and compounded semaglutide at $175, with a choice of three formulations, two named US-licensed 503A pharmacies, the clinician visit and free shipping included, no membership fee, and the same price at every dose; quarterly, semi-annual and annual terms bring tirzepatide to $199, $175 and $140 a month.

New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozari Health, a national tirzepatide online telehealth provider, today announced the launch of the Ozari Select monthly plan, which makes compounded tirzepatide and compounded semaglutide available month to month in all 50 states, including California. The monthly plan prices compounded tirzepatide at $235 per month and compounded semaglutide at $175 per month, with the clinician visit, the medication and free expedited shipping in one price, no membership fee, and the same price at every dose.

Compounded tirzepatide from Ozari Health, now available month to month in all 50 states on the Ozari Select plan.

Ozari Select is the company's plan for patients who want more choice than its quarterly Ozari One plan offers. Patients pick the billing term: monthly at $235 for tirzepatide, or $199 per month quarterly, $175 per month semi-annually and $140 per month annually. Semaglutide follows the same ladder at $175, $145, $120 and $99 per month. Whatever the term, the monthly price does not rise as a clinician increases the dose, so the figure a patient sees at checkout is the figure they keep paying from the starting dose through maintenance.

Patients on Ozari Select also choose the formulation: with vitamin B12, with glycine, or with no additives. A clinician confirms the formulation is appropriate, and the medication label lists what the vial contains. Each formulation is prepared by one of two named US-licensed 503A sterile compounding pharmacies, Hallandale Pharmacy in Florida or VialsRx Pharmacy in Texas, and the formulation a patient picks determines which pharmacy fills the order. The criteria Ozari Health uses to vet both pharmacies, from verified state licensure to USP 797 sterile compounding, are published on its pharmacy standards page.

The monthly plan renews each month until a patient cancels, and a patient who cancels before a shipment is sent to the pharmacy is not charged for it. On semi-annual and annual terms, a patient who cancels early is refunded what they paid less the months already used at the standard monthly rate. Patients can switch between Ozari Select and Ozari One at their next renewal.

Ozari Select also serves California, where Ozari One is not offered. Ozari One, the company's lowest-priced plan, bills quarterly only, comes in a single formulation with B12, and prices compounded tirzepatide at $125 per month and compounded semaglutide at $86 per month in every state except California, filled by Absolute Rx, Liberty Compounding Pharmacy or White Label Pharmacy, assigned by availability.

The launch follows Venture Magazine naming Ozari Health the cheapest place to buy compounded tirzepatide online on the strength of one published all-in price with no membership fee, the same pricing structure Ozari Select carries at every billing term.

Getting a tirzepatide prescription online through either plan starts with a five-to-seven-minute intake, available at any hour on any device. A board-certified US physician reviews it, in most cases within 24 hours and often the same day, and decides whether compounded treatment is appropriate; if the physician does not prescribe, the patient receives a full refund. Once a prescription is approved, the pharmacy ships within one to two business days and the medication arrives in three to five, in discreet packaging with cold packs. A Health Concierge follows up with check-ins and dose adjustments, with unlimited messaging to the care team. The full experience, from intake to refill, runs in English or Spanish, with Spanish-language clinical content reviewed by a licensed PharmD. The platform holds LegitScript certification and accepts HSA and FSA cards at checkout.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. All prescriptions require review by a licensed provider who determines whether treatment is appropriate for the patient's individual medical history.

Frequently asked questions about Ozari Select and tirzepatide online

How much does Ozari Select cost per month?

Compounded tirzepatide costs $235 per month on monthly billing, $199 per month quarterly, $175 per month semi-annually and $140 per month annually. Compounded semaglutide costs $175, $145, $120 and $99 per month on the same terms. Every price includes the clinician visit, the medication and shipping.

Is Ozari Select available in California?

Yes. Ozari Select is available in all 50 states, including California, where Ozari One is not offered.

Which formulations does Ozari Select offer?

Tirzepatide or semaglutide with vitamin B12, with glycine, or with no additives. A clinician confirms the formulation, and the label lists the vial's contents.

Which pharmacy prepares an Ozari Select prescription?

Hallandale Pharmacy in Florida or VialsRx Pharmacy in Texas, both US-licensed 503A sterile compounding pharmacies. The formulation determines the pharmacy, and the label names the one that prepared the medication.

Does the price change at higher doses?

No. Ozari Select charges the same monthly price at every dose, on every billing term.

Can a patient switch between Ozari Select and Ozari One?

Yes, at the next renewal.

Is there a membership fee or a long-term contract on the monthly plan?

No membership fee. The monthly plan renews each month until the patient cancels, and a cancellation made before a shipment goes to the pharmacy is not charged.

Is compounded tirzepatide FDA-approved?

No. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved; a US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacy prepares them for an individual patient's prescription.

To compare Ozari Select and Ozari One or check eligibility, visit ozarihealth.com/plans.

About Ozari Health

Ozari Health is a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed, state-authorized providers for personalized GLP-1 treatment plans. The company partners with publicly named, US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies to provide access to compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, with transparent all-in pricing and no hidden fees. Based in New York, NY.

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