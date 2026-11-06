Lemaitre To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Thursday, November 12, 2026
New York, NY
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 8:00 AM EST
Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
London, UK
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 10:30 AM GMT
Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Thursday, December 3, 2026
New York, NY
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 8:30 AM EST
About LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit
LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
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