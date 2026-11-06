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Lemaitre To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-11-06 04:16:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Thursday, November 12, 2026
New York, NY
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 8:00 AM EST

Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
London, UK
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 10:30 AM GMT

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Thursday, December 3, 2026
New York, NY
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 8:30 AM EST

About LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Contact:

Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
...


MENAFN06112026004107003653ID1111927481


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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