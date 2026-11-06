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Luke Tobin, Founder of Unusual Group & Co-Founder of Heading

Luke Tobin & Finn Elliott competing at the Launchpad TV show

Unusual Group co-founds Heading, a UK-built AI search platform helping agencies get brands recommended by ChatGPT, Claude and all the other AI search platforms.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unusual Group co-founds and launches Heading, the AI search platform built for agenciesFounded with technologist Finn Elliott, Heading gives agencies and marketers the data, tools and agentic delivery to win visibility for their clients in ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and other AI answer enginesUnusual Group, the UK holding company backing independent marketing and creative agencies, has co-founded and launched Heading (useheading), a British-built AI search platform designed to help UK agencies and marketers track, understand and improve how brands appear in AI-generated answers.Heading was co-founded by Unusual Group, its founder and CEO Luke Tobin, and Finn Elliott, who leads the business full-time as CEO and lead engineer. The platform is now publicly available.As British consumers and business buyers increasingly ask AI assistants rather than search engines for recommendations, brands are being won and lost in answers they cannot see. Heading tracks how brands rank across the leading large language models, explains why, and gives agencies the tools, insight and automated support to act on it for their clients.What Heading doesAI search analytics. Tracks brand visibility, rankings and sentiment across the major AI models, benchmarked against competitors.Actionable insight. Turns that data into clear recommendations marketers can deploy, rather than another dashboard to interpret.An agentic delivery layer. AI agents that carry out much of the optimisation work, letting agencies deliver AI search services at scale.Built for agencies. Dedicated agency plans covering multiple client properties, with white-label reporting included.Launching this month, Heading is adding prospecting tools (AI search audits, reports, sales decks and embeddable audits for lead capture on agency websites) and a marketplace matching brands with specialist agencies for AI search growth.Early tractionBefore launch, the team interviewed 50 agencies and brought 15 into a closed beta. Heading was also the only UK business selected for Stan's Launchpad TV series in the US, where it finished as a runner-up, received investment offers and grew from zero to $10,000 in monthly recurring revenue during the 14 day competition.QuotesLuke Tobin, co-founder of Heading and founder and CEO of Unusual Group:"Having built and sold a 100-person agency, I know how fast the ground moves under agencies when search changes. AI search is the biggest shift since Google, and most agencies have no way to measure it, let alone sell it. Heading gives them both. It's the first step towards becoming the operating system for AI-native agencies, and it's exactly the kind of business Unusual Group exists to build: one that makes the agencies in our ecosystem stronger."Finn Elliott, co-founder and CEO of Heading:"Brands are already being recommended, or ignored, by AI every day, and most have no idea where they stand. We built Heading so agencies can see that clearly and do something about it, with agents handling the heavy lifting. Partnering with Unusual Group means we launch with real agency distribution and commercial firepower from day one."AvailabilityHeading is available now at useheading with a seven-day free trial. Plans for brands start from $80 per month on annual billing, with a dedicated agency tier including ten client properties and white-label reporting.About HeadingHeading is the AI search platform for where we're heading. It helps agencies and marketers track, understand and improve brand visibility across AI answer engines, combining analytics, actionable insight and agentic delivery. Heading was co-founded in 2026 by Finn Elliott, Luke Tobin and Unusual Group. useheadingHeading is the trading name of Heading AI Limited, registered in the UK under company number 17241813.About Unusual GroupUnusual Group is a capital-light holding company that takes minority stakes in marketing and creative agencies and builds new ventures alongside them, helping founders scale more sustainably. Its ecosystem includes Succeed, its M&A brokerage, and a portfolio of agency and venture studio businesses. Unusual Group was founded by Luke Tobin, a three-time exited founder who built Digital Ethos to an eight-figure exit. unusualgroupMedia contactFinn Elliott, Co-founder and CEO, Heading...

Luke Tobin

Unusual Consulting Limited

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Unusual Group co-founds and launches Heading, the AI search platform built for agencies News Provided By Unusual Consulting Limited November 06, 2026, 21:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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