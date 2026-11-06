Vandoit Commercial To Launch Larger Mobile Medical Clinic Units In 2027

Concept sketch: VanDoit Commercial larger mobile medical clinic unit on a Ford Transit cutaway chassis. Example only; final builds vary.

Concept diagrams: standard Transit versus larger mobile unit width, length, and walk-around exam space. Approximate; layouts vary per build.

Concept sketch: example two-room mobile medical clinic layout (intake and exam) in a larger unit. Example only; room sizes change per mission.

Concept sketch: example larger mobile unit with two dental operatories. Example only; configuration varies per build.

Concept top-view example floor plans: six ways to configure a larger mobile unit. Examples only; not to exact scale; layouts change with the program.

VanDoit Commercial announces larger mobile medical clinic units for 2027, adding about 1.5–2 feet of width and over 4 feet of length on a Ford Transit platform.

- Jared McCauslin, CEO, VanDoit Commercial

BLUE SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VanDoit Commercial today announced that larger mobile medical clinic units are coming in 2027. The new larger mobile units expand interior width and length on a Ford Transit platform so clinical and field teams can work with more room than a standard Transit van allows.

More Room for Care and Equipment

According to VanDoit Commercial, the larger units add about 1.5 to 2 feet of interior width and more than 4 feet of length compared with an extended Transit layout of roughly 12 feet of working length and 5 feet of width. That space is intended for walking around a treatment chair, fitting a clinical suite plus a restroom, or keeping clear paths when people and equipment must pass.

"A mobile clinic only works if the people inside it can do their jobs. Our larger units add real room on the Ford Transit platform, so a team can walk around a treatment chair, run two rooms plus a restroom, or carry emergency gear without working around it." - Jared McCauslin, CEO, VanDoit Commercial

Vertical Walls and Approximate Dimensions

A Transit van's walls curve inward as they rise. VanDoit Commercial's larger design uses vertical walls so the room gained continues floor to ceiling, with approximate interior width of about 6.5 to 7 feet and working length of about 16 to 16.5 feet. Cabinets and overhead storage can mount high on straight walls. VanDoit Commercial also offers options such as roll-up doors, ramps or lifts, and, for public-safety builds, roll-up shutters and pull-out trays suited to tactical support, evidence work and disaster-response gear.

Clinical Layout Example

An example Large Body Transit layout shows an intake and counseling room with two captain's chairs and a workstation, a partition door, and an exam room with an exam table, exam light, sink and cabinetry, plus a side entry between the rooms and exterior compartments. Every unit is configured around the customer's service, so room sizes and restroom placement change with the mission. VanDoit Commercial positions the larger platform for dental care, procedures, x-ray and treatment workflows, while the standard Transit remains appropriate for mobile command, outreach, preventive care and crisis response. Full-width box builds remain an option when missions need maximum floor space and trained drivers.

Next Step

Organizations can book a discovery call to review which size fits their work. VanDoit Commercial asks what an organization does, who it serves and how it works, then advises whether a standard mobile clinic van or a larger unit is the better fit. Availability and ordering details will be shared closer to the 2027 launch. Contact (816) 944-2229 or.... Dimensions are approximate and confirmed for each build.

About VanDoit Commercial

VanDoit Commercial designs and builds mobile medical clinics and commercial upfit vans for healthcare, community outreach, emergency response and other commercial uses. The company is family owned and made in the USA, with production in Blue Springs, Missouri, and states it has 2,000+ modular vans built and presence in all 50 states.

Samantha Winters

VanDoit Commercial

+1 816-944-2229

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VanDoit Commercial to Launch Larger Mobile Medical Clinic Units in 2027 News Provided By VanDoit November 06, 2026, 21:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Natural Disasters



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