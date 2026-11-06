KindClock

Pittsburgh Tech Startup Believes the Value of Kindness Can Help Close School Resource Gaps

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Research has shown what most adults know – that a kind act toward someone else has a positive impact on our own mental state. But did you know that it can also help your community? Your local economy? On this World Kindness Day, KindClock, the prosocial school fundraising system, asks everyone to take time to be kind – and make a valuable contribution to better your own world.KindClock, a social impact tech startup led by two nonprofit-career professionals, is launching a human-centered school fundraising model that activates positive student engagement by setting goals that are driven by values and focused on community and environment. KindClock tracks goals and activities, de-identifies the data, and builds a secure data trust of kindness that can benefit the schools, their communities, governments, and academic researchers in fields such as pediatrics, mental health, and education.KindClock's mission is to help every student find personal fulfillment and build their self-worth, sense of purpose, and connection to their community through their school fundraising efforts. KindClock is building a sustainable school revenue system through a dual business model of a B Corporation and a Foundation to accomplish four core objectives: Increase school fundraising ROI; Improve student culture and wellbeing; Create new pathways for community, corporate and philanthropic support; and to Share vital data on outcomes and impact.*JF Helliwell, R Layard, JD Sachs, J-E De Neve, LB Aknin, & S Wang [Eds.]. World Happiness Report 2026. University of Oxford: Wellbeing Research Centre.

Deborah Moore

KindClock

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Acts of Kindness Help Communities and The Economy News Provided By KindClock November 06, 2026, 21:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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