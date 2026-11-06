MNTN, INC. INVESTIGATION: MNTN Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against MNTN, Inc. (“MNTN” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MNTN). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired MNTN securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT POTENTIAL SECURITIES FRAUD CLAIMS ]

What Happened?

On November 4, 2026, MNTN announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing that third quarter revenue was $80.3 million, compared with the company's guidance of $86 million to $89 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $19.9 million, compared with guidance of $22 million to $25 million. CEO Tony Weisman stated,“Our Q3 results and outlook are disappointing,” announcing that“the company recently made significant changes in the sales team that did not work out, most notably a new compensation structure... They were implemented too quickly, resulting in sales force attrition. We lost about 40% of our experienced quota-carrying sellers, reducing our ability to bring in new business.” The Company disclosed that the changes to the compensation structure were communicated to the sales team at the end of second quarter 2026 and were implemented at the beginning of third quarter 2026. On August 4, 2026, during the Company's second quarter 2026 earnings call, MNTN reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, stating,“We are confident that our future growth initiatives and the strength of our operating model will position MNTN to drive continued growth and profitability.” On the November news, the price of MNTN shares declined by $5.67 per share, or approximately 54.7%, from $10.37 per share on November 4, 2026 to close at $4.70 on November 5, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MNTN securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT YOUR RIGHTS AS AN INVESTOR ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...