Trusted Long Island Public Adjuster, Republic Claims Associates, Launches Nor'easter Flood Claim Help Ahead Of Late-November Federal Flood Insurance Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With an office in Hampton Bays and founder Frank Rivela, SPPA, bringing 43 years of claims experience, the firm is working with homeowners and businesses from the South Shore to the East End before the 60-day flood proof of loss window closes.

Long Island, NY, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Claims Associates, a licensed Long Island public adjuster based in Hampton Bays, NY, has launched claim help for Long Island homeowners and business owners filing flood and wind damage claims from the September 26 and 27 nor'easter as the standard flood insurance deadline approaches. Under FEMA's Standard Flood Insurance Policy for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a signed proof of loss is generally due within 60 days of the loss unless FEMA extends it. For this storm, that puts the standard deadline around November 25 and 26, 2026. As of November 6, FEMA had not announced an extension. Homeowners and business owners across Long Island can reach the Hampton Bays office at (800) 246-4417.







Republic Claims Associates is the public adjuster Long Island NY homeowners and business owners call when a water loss, storm, or other property damage claim is on the line.

Long Island property owners can start a claim review at or by calling (800) 246-4417.

Key facts



Founded: 1989 by Frank Rivela, SPPA, a public adjuster for 43 years

Claims handled: tens of thousands, totaling more than $1 billion

Licensing: licensed and bonded in New York, with recent licenses in Florida, Maryland, Delaware, Vermont, and Washington, D.C.

Membership: National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA)

Long Island office: 142 A Newtown Rd, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Flood deadline for this storm: NFIP proof of loss generally due around November 25 and 26, 2026

The timing matters because federal aid will not pay for most private repairs. On October 28, Governor Kathy Hochul asked for a federal Major Disaster Declaration for Long Island, according to the Governor's office. As of November 6, the request was still pending. The request centers on FEMA's Public Assistance program, which reimburses local governments and eligible nonprofits for debris removal, emergency work, and public infrastructure. Homeowners and businesses will mostly be paid through their own flood, homeowners, and commercial policies.

The storm hit the island from end to end. Parts of the shoreline lost four feet or more of sand, and Gilgo State Park closed after heavy erosion. More than 1,150 trees and 580 large branches fell, pulling down utility poles and wires. Winds topped 80 mph. Some areas took on more than three feet of flood water over several high tides. In Long Beach, the bay side flooded worse than the ocean side, according to the city manager.

Flood or Wind: How a Long Island Public Adjuster Sorts Out Nor'easter Claims

Long Island nor'easter claims usually split in two. A homeowners or commercial policy that covers wind will pay for a roof torn open by an 80 mph gust. It will not pay for bay water in the basement. That water falls under flood insurance, which is usually written through the NFIP.

As a Long Island public adjuster, Republic Claims Associates works for the policyholder, not the insurer. It handles each claim on its own track: the flood claim and the homeowners or commercial claim, each with its own adjuster, rules, and deadline.

"People lose money when those get mixed up or when damaged items get thrown out before anyone photographs them," said Frank Rivela, SPPA, founder of Republic Claims Associates.

The work starts with an inspection of the whole property, including crawl spaces, garages, boiler rooms, and mechanical systems, where water damage often goes unnoticed at first. Republic Claims Associates photographs every room, writes a line-item building estimate, and lists damaged contents before anything goes to the curb. It then files the claims, answers the carriers, and negotiates the settlements. Business owners get a record of the income they lost while closed for cleanup. Homeowners with wet floors, walls, and finished basements can read more about hiring a water damage public adjuster on Long Island.

The East End has its own problem. Many homes in Southampton, East Hampton, and the North Fork sit empty after Labor Day, so storm damage there can go unnoticed for weeks. Those owners face the same late-November flood deadline as year-round residents.

Republic Claims Associates is paid a percentage of what it recovers on each claim. It handles homes, co-ops, condominiums, rentals, and commercial buildings. It does not handle car or boat claims.

Choosing a Public Adjuster on Long Island, NY: Licensing, Reviews, and Insurance Claim Experience

Frank Rivela founded Republic Claims Associates in 1989 and has spent 43 years as a public adjuster. He holds the Senior Professional Public Adjuster (SPPA) designation, which, according to the firm, roughly 120 adjusters worldwide hold. He is also a Certified Insurance Instructor and holds an MBA from St. John's University. The firm, also known as Adjusters On Call, has handled tens of thousands of claims and more than $1 billion in property claims. It is a member of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA), with offices in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Republic Claims Associates is a licensed and bonded public adjuster in New York, and it recently added public adjuster licenses in Florida, Maryland, Delaware, Vermont, and Washington, D.C. That lets the same firm handle a claim at a Long Island home and at a second home in Florida or Maryland.

Long Island clients are among those who have reviewed the firm's work on their insurance claims. Reviews and testimonials published on its website include letters from clients in Great Neck on the North Shore and Wantagh on the South Shore. Clients describe an adjuster arriving within an hour of the first call, the firm handling all correspondence and paperwork with the insurance company, and regular updates through the claim. One client writes that the settlement was far larger than what dealing with the insurer directly would have produced.

Republic Claims Associates serves property owners across Long Island, from Long Beach, Freeport, and Massapequa on the South Shore to Glen Cove and Huntington on the North Shore, and east to Riverhead, Southampton, East Hampton, and the North Fork.

Long Island property owners with nor'easter damage can call Republic Claims Associates at (800) 246-4417 or visit its office at 142 A Newtown Rd, Hampton Bays, NY 11946.

About Republic Claims Associates

Republic Claims Associates Inc., also known as Adjusters On Call, is a public adjusting firm founded in 1989 by Frank Rivela, SPPA. The firm represents homeowners and business owners in fire, water, flood, wind, storm, theft, and business interruption claims, with offices in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.







Republic Claims Associates represents property flood damage and large loss victims in Long Island and other New York areas.

Press Inquiries

Republic Claims Associates Inc.

adjusters [at] rcaclaims.com

(800) 246-4417



142 A Newtown Rd, Hampton Bays, NY 11946