Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Q3 2026 Financial Highlights ( 1) :

Revenues of $841.7 million

Gross Margin at 14.8%

Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3) amounted to $60.1 million

Net Earnings amounted to $19.7 million Quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share declared(4)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or“the Company”) (TSX:DBM) announced today its third quarter 2026 financial results(1) for the period ended September 30, 2026. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2026(1), consolidated revenues increased to $841.7 million, compared to $795.1 million in 2025, largely due to increases in year-over-year pricing in certain construction materials categories. The Company's sales by product group in the period were made up of 81% construction materials, with the remaining balance resulting from specialty and allied products of 15%, and other sources of 4%. Gross margin dollars modestly increased to $124.8 million during the three-month period in 2026, versus $123.1 million in 2025. Gross margin percentage was lower during the three-month period at 14.8%, when compared to 15.5% in 2025. The decline in gross margin percentage was primarily impacted by the decrease in SYP pricing and higher freight and fuel costs driven by global events. EBITDA(3) and Adjusted EBITDA(2)amounted to $59.6 million and $60.1 million, respectively, compared to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of $62.0 million in 2025. Net earnings for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, were $19.7 million versus $18.1 million in the comparative period of 2025. The Company declared a $0.14 per share(4) dividend, which was paid on October 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2026. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026(1), the Company generated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of $206.3 million and $207.0 million, respectively, on revenues of $2.51 billion. Gross margin and gross margin percentage during the period amounted to $400.1 million, and 16.0%, respectively. This compares to 2025 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of $212.1 million, on revenues of $2.48 billion. Gross margin and gross margin percentage during the 2025 period amounted to $398.3 million and 16.1%. Net earnings for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, were $74.8 million versus $69.3 million in the comparative period of 2025. “While revenues were up for the quarter, margins were pressured by a combination of declining SYP pricing and higher transportation costs, including both freight and diesel expenses. Despite these headwinds, our business remains resilient, supported by strong customer relationships and an established market position. We remain focused on cost discipline, operational efficiency, and delivering long-term value,” commented Amar S. Doman, Chairman of the Board. "We continue to closely monitor housing starts, interest rates, and trends across our key end markets, as higher borrowing costs could weigh on demand in certain segments. While near-term conditions remain uncertain, we remain confident in the resilience of our business and the longer-term fundamentals of the building materials market.” Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands of dollars) $ $ $ $ Net earnings 19,704 18,060 74,826 69,300 Provision for income taxes 2,986 890 12,141 11,297 Finance costs 15,064 18,051 49,331 56,691 Depreciation and amortization 21,826 25,018 69,956 74,799 EBITDA 59,580 62,019 206,254 212,087 Acquisition costs - - 250 - LTIP compensation expense 520 - 520 - Adjusted EBITDA 60,100 62,019 207,024 212,087

CEO Commitment to Shareholder Alignment

Amar Doman, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer has established an automatic securities purchase plan (“ASPP”) pursuant to which 100% of his net after-tax base salary will be used to purchase common shares of the Company in the open market. Purchases under the ASPP are expected to commence in December 2026 and will be administered independently by a third party broker at approximately 90 day intervals, without discretion or involvement by the CEO in determining the timing, price or number of shares purchased. The arrangement underscores the CEO's long-term commitment to the Company and his confidence in the Company's future, while further aligning his personal financial interests with those of the Company's shareholders.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM.

As Canada's premier national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and coast-to-coast across the United States.

Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities. In the United States, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 21 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in nine states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Tucker Lumber operates three treating plants, specialty sawmilling operations and a captive trucking fleet serving the U.S. east coast; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 15 locations across all the islands.

For additional information on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., please refer to the Company's filings on SEDAR+ and the Company's website .

For further information regarding Doman please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations

416-962-3300

...

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking” statements. When used in this press release, forward-looking statements often but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as, including but not limited to,“may”,“will”,“intend”,“should”,“expect”,“believe”,“outlook”,“predict”,“remain”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“potential”,“continue”,“plan”,“could”,“might”,“project”, and“targeting” or the inverse or negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this press release, the Q3 2026 MD&A and the associated Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended September 30, 2026 (the”Interim Financial Report”) includes without limitation, statements regarding funding requirements, dividends, commodity pricing, debt repayment, interest rates, economic conditions and housing starts. These statements are based on management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, and on information currently available to management, speak only as of the date of this press release and the Interim Financial Report and are subject to risks which are described in the Company's current Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2026 (“AIF”) and the Company's public filings on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at (“SEDAR+”) and risks otherwise identified and updated from time to time, and would include, but are not limited to, dependence on general economic conditions, risks related to the impact of geopolitical conflicts, local, national, and international public-health emergencies, including epidemics and pandemics, sales and margin risk, acquisition and integration risks and operational risks related thereto, competition, information system risks, technology risks, cybersecurity risks, availability of supply of products, interest rate risks, inflation risks, risks associated with the introduction of new product lines, product design risk, product liability risk, energy pricing, supply and availability risks, modern slavery and supply chain risks, environmental risks, climate change risks, volatility of commodity prices, inventory risks, customer and vendor risks, contract performance risk, availability of credit, credit risks, performance bond risk, currency risks, insurance risks, tax risks, risks of legislative or regulatory changes, international trade and tariff risks, operational and safety risks, resource industry risks, resource extraction risks, risks relating to remote operations, forestry management and silviculture, fire and natural disaster risks, key executive risk and litigation risks. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Such statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions. Some of the key assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding the performance of the Canadian and the United States (“US”) economies, the absence of material adverse effects from public-health emergencies, other viruses, epidemics, pandemics or health risks, interest rates, exchange rates, inflation, capital and loan availability, commodity pricing, the Canadian and the US housing and building materials markets; international trade matters; post-acquisition operation of a business; the amount of the Company's cash flow from operations; tax laws; laws and regulations relating to the protection of the environment, including the impacts of climate change, and natural resources; and the extent of the Company's future acquisitions and capital spending requirements or planning in respect thereto, including but not limited to the performance of any such business and its operation; availability or more limited availability of access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, the Company's future growth plans, the implementation and success of the integration of acquisitions, the ability of the Company to refinance its debts as they mature; the direct and indirect effect of the US housing market and economy; exchange rate fluctuations between the Canadian and US dollar; retention of key personnel; the Company's ability to sustain its level of sales and earnings margins; the Company's ability to grow its business long-term and to manage its growth; the Company's management information systems upon which it is dependent are not impaired, ransomed or unavailable; the Company's insurance is sufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of its operations as well as the general level of economic activity, in Canada and the US, and abroad, discretionary spending and unemployment levels; the effect of general economic conditions; market demand for the Company's products, and prices for such products; the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations; and the risk of losses from fires, floods and other natural disasters and unemployment levels. They are, by necessity, only estimates of future developments and actual developments may differ materially from these statements due to a number of known and unknown factors. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information in this press release and the Interim Financial Report is qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release and the Interim Financial Report is based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Certain statements included in this press release and the Interim Financial Report may be considered“financial outlook” for purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this press release and the Interim Financial Report.

In addition, there are numerous risks associated with an investment in the Company's common shares and senior unsecured notes, which are also further described in the“Risks and Uncertainties” section in the Interim Financial Report and include but are not limited to the factors and risks described in the periodic and other reports filed by Doman with Canadian securities commissions and available on SEDAR+ in the“Risk Factors” sections of Doman's AIF, as may be updated from time to time. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We caution that the foregoing factors that may affect future results are not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Doman, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Neither Doman nor any of its associates or directors, officers, partners, affiliates, or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in these communications will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws and legal or regulatory obligations, Doman is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(1) Please refer to our Q3 2026 MD&A and Financial Statements for further information. Our Q3 2026 Financial Statements filings are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

(2) In the discussion, reference is made to Adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA as defined above, before certain non-recurring or unusual items. This is not a generally accepted earnings measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. The measure as calculated by Doman may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as we believe it is a useful indicator of Doman's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements from its regular business before non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation from Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS refer to“Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA”.

(3) In the discussion, reference is made to EBITDA, which represents earnings from continuing operations before interest, including amortization of deferred financing costs, provision for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. This is not a generally accepted earnings measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore the measure as calculated by Doman may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA is presented as we believe it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because we interpret trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS refer to“Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA”.

(4) On September 15, 2026, Doman declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, which was paid on October 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 29, 2026. Please refer to our Q3 2026 MD&A and Financial Statements for more information.