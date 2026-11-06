XENEX And Fintrade Innovations Partner To Advance Digital Trade Finance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) XENEX and FINTRINN announce a strategic partnership to digitalize trade finance, streamline workflows, and improve operational efficiency.

- President & CEO, XENEX Enterprises Inc, ON, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Xenex Enterprises Inc. (XENEX), a leading provider of powerful digital signing and sealing solutions identified as Xenex SignatureMasterTM, and FinTrade Innovations Inc. (FINTRINN), a premier provider of specialized and innovative trade finance industry solutions, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership. This collaboration is designed to enhance product delivery, drive operational efficiencies, and accelerate the deployment of next-generation digital trade finance solutions.Under the terms of the agreement, the partnership will combine XENEX's technology infrastructure with FINTRINN's trade finance expertise to support the development and delivery of digital trade finance solutions.This strategic alignment addresses the critical market demand for the digitalization, simplification, and automation of complex trade finance workflows. Through the collaboration of XENEX's robust backend technology with FINTRINN's deep product knowledge, the companies aim to strengthen product delivery and help financial institutions improve how they manage trade finance processes and serve their clients.“Our partnership with FinTrade Innovations Inc. (FINTRINN) marks a significant milestone in our commitment to trade finance innovation,” said Lorice Haig, President & CEO of XENEX Enterprises Inc.“The partnership establishes a foundation for collaboration on digital trade finance solutions, with a focus on workflow simplification, operational efficiency, and providing superior client service.”“We are thrilled to partner with XENEX Enterprises Inc. to drive next-generation digital transformation in the trade finance sector,” said Ayesha Umar, President & CEO of FinTrade Innovations Inc. (FINTRINN).“Large financial institutions require agile, secure, and highly optimized solutions. This partnership allows us to leverage XENEX's powerful infrastructure to deliver a simplified, high-value product suite tailored to the evolving needs of the modern financial industry.”Both organizations are committed to working in lockstep, uniting their collective strengths to shape the future of digital trade finance and deliver unmatched value to the banking industry and trade finance product users.About Xenex Enterprises Inc.Xenex Enterprises Inc. is a Canadian leader in digital document authenticity verification and fraud detection, providing cloud-based SaaS solutions for digital signatures, e-bonding, and document authentication management. Its SignatureMasterTM platform enables secure, compliant, and verifiable document signing, sealing, authentication, verification, and validation of signatories' binding authority.Contact: Lorice Haig | +1 (416) 740-9704 |... |About FinTrade Innovations Inc.FinTrade Innovations Inc. (FINTRINN) is a Canadian financial technology company focused on innovative trade finance solutions and advisory services. FINTRINN builds advanced digital solutions that remove operational friction across the international trade industry. Through strategic infrastructure partnerships, FINTRINN bridges the gap between manual banking processes and digital automation.Contact: Ayesha Umar | +1 (647) 248-8141 |... |

Lorice Haig

Xenex Enterprises Inc.

+1 6478779839

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XENEX and FinTrade Innovations Partner to Advance Digital Trade Finance News Provided By Xenex Enterprises Inc. November 06, 2026, 20:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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