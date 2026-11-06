Sahd Metal Recycling Celebrates America Recycles Day With Special Can Pricing For Lancaster County Residents

A metal recycling tour at Sahd Metal Recycling

Lancaster metal recycler highlights how recycling benefits homeowners, manufacturers, and the Lancaster County environment.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sahd Metal Recycling is celebrating America Recycles Day by offering special pricing on aluminum cans on Friday, November 13, at 1045 Lancaster Avenue, Columbia. Residents can bring in aluminum cans and receive a $ 0.10-per-pound bump in pricing.“We love engaging with our community and building recycling fanatics! We encourage residents, businesses, and industry to join in, and that's why we have so many open houses showing off where everyone's obsolete metal goes to be repurposed. It's just good to do and can help put a little extra money in your pocket, which goes a long way these days," said Dan Sahd, President of Sahd Metal Recycling.Also during the promotion: Sahd will offer a facility tour at 10:30 a.m., featuring the cranes, shears, and big equipment that process recycled steel, aluminum, stainless steel, and copper from residents and industry; visitors will participate in sustainability trivia giveaways and prizes; and LCSWMA representative Michelle Brown will be on hand to talk about their role in recycling in the community.America Recycles Day, held each November 15, is a nationally recognized day that encourages people to recycle more and recycle right. Sahd Metal Recycling is now in its 4th year celebrating this day on the closest Friday to November 15th.Recycling pays off for Lancaster County homeownersScrap metal recycling keeps usable material out of local landfills and puts cash back in residents' pockets. Homeowners can bring in common household items, e.g., old appliances, gutters, copper pipe, wiring, lawn mowers, grills, and get paid based on current market prices, which Sahd posts at recycleyourmetal. The Sahd Metal Crew is always available to answer questions about how to make the most money from your scrap metal-we love showing customers how to clean material properly.The right recycling partner can strengthen a manufacturer's bottom lineFor manufacturers, fabricators, contractors, and industrial facilities, scrap metal is a revenue stream, not just waste. Working with the right industrial metal recycling partner can help businesses:Recover value from scrap and production offcuts at competitive, transparent pricesCut disposal and hauling costs with container/roll-off service guaranteed to show up 24 hours after your call/text/emailFree up floor space and keep operations running smoothly with reliable serviceMeet sustainability goals with recycling reports/weight tickets/documentation for ESG reporting"Our expertise is in designing programs for industry to maximize the value of their scrap metal program. The attentiveness we can provide allows for seamless execution from the beginning of the process to the end. From the minute we come out to do a free metal assessment to the creation of your upfront pricing formula and picking the right containers for your operation, we are building a program tailored to your needs," said Sahd.This is just one of the big events the Sahd Metal Crew is involved in our community this November. We will be at the Manufacturer's Association MX 2026, the Northern Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner, presenting at the Columbia Economic Development's Small Business Summit, and out and about visiting our industrial customers with our holiday platters. We see America Recycles Day as the kickoff to the local Regenall Climate Summit on Saturday, November 14th!To learn more about America Recycles Day, pricing, or commercial recycling services, visit recycleyourmetal or call Aileen at 717-684-8506 or Dan at 717-286-7693.

Aileen Romich

Sahd Metal Recycling

+1 (717) 684-8506

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Sahd Metal Recycling Celebrates America Recycles Day with Special Can Pricing for Lancaster County Residents News Provided By Adam Grim November 06, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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